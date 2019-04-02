USDQ to grow to family of stablecoins

TOKIO, JAPAN, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum , the international company rendering listing and other services, is now working on the decentralized USDQ token backed by Bitcoin. There are plans to launch the stablecoin in the first half of April. After the listing, the Platinum specialists will develop the USDQ ecosystem including other tokens, multicurrency robots based on artificial neural networks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and credits.The company aims at creating a fast payment instrument that will be unresponsive to volatility and whose prices will be stable. Users will be able to apply USDQ to make payments, trade, transfer money, and store their digital assets not thinking about the fluctuating rates. The stablecoin will ensure a high level of decentralization and transparency of transactions.USDQ will initially be available on the following trading platforms: BTCNext, CoinBene, BitForex, CoinAll, and BTCAlfa at the price of USD 1. The Platinum team intends to expand the list of services in the future. In order to come into line with as many national exchanges as possible and enter other markets, the company will issue other tokens pegged to the national currencies. For example, there will be CNYQ (for Chinese Yuan), KRWQ (for South Korean Won), as well as JPYQ (for Japanese Yen) at the early stage.The cryptocurrency exchanges are the first way allowing customers to get the USDQ tokens. The second one is to receive the stablecoins through the smart contract in the form of a credit. For this purpose, clients should leave the collateral in Bitcoin at first or any other cryptocurrency in the future. This will ensure the stability of the USDQ token. Users should use the website to draw up and redeem the credit. To take the BTC collateral away, borrowers pay a fee. When they receive their collateral, the stablecoins will be burned.With the USDQ credit, users will get a robot that can be installed on any device. The robot is a self-learning neural network that will analyze the crypto news, charts, and other data in order to forecast the price behavior and advise traders what to do with their virtual funds. The more crypto assets the user has, the quicker the robot will learn and the more accurate predictions it will make. Moreover, customers will have an opportunity to apply several robots, which will be capable to manage different currencies.The Platinum specialists created the scanner service that will help users control their funds and monitor all the transactions. The robots will make key decisions in the system based on mathematical algorithms. For example, they will recommend customers selling their coins if the price falls below a specific threshold. Simply put, if the USDQ price grows in the secondary market, traders will be able to buy the tokens through the smart contract at one price and then sell them in the secondary market at the advanced price. As a result, the number of USDQ tokens will grow in the market and the price will be maintained.“In our opinion, the world is ready to adopt digital money but volatility and fluctuating prices prevent people from trusting in cryptos. Stablecoins easily solve the issue of confidence. That’s why our specialists are developing the ecosystem of decentralized tokens backed by various currencies that will allow everybody to enter the crypto market and enjoy all the opportunities provided by virtual assets,” the Platinum team stated.The USDQ token will be presented in the cryptocurrency market as early as April. It promises to expand to the family of stablecoins that will maintain the stability and take care of people’s savings. The USDQ ecosystem will provide everybody access to the stable currency on a global basis.About PlatinumPlatinum is an international consulting, promotion, and fundraising company with a goal to foster innovations in the digital economy. The team has extensive experience in marketing and PR, management, consulting, programming, cyber-security, education, legal advisory, and many more. The company's mission is to make people's lives better and facilitate economic growth by developing cutting-edge products that provide trustworthy, safe, and seamless access to any virtual assets.To learn more about Platinum and its services, visit the official website



