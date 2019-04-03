Fiber Optic Cables Market, Global Size, Growth, Opportunities To 2022, Strategies

The Business Research Company

The global fiber optic cables market reached a value of nearly $136.7 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 3.0% since 2014

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber optic cables market will grow at 20.3% a year to 2022. The fiber optic cables market is the fastest-growing segment of the global wires and cables market. This market reached a value of nearly $136.7 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% since 2014, and will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to nearly $173.5 billion by 2022.

Growth of the global wires and cables market resulted from the rise in electricity consumption, renewal of power transmission networks, growth in the automobile industry, and economic growth in emerging markets. Volatility in metal prices and regulatory challenges negatively affected growth of the global wires and cables market size from 2014 to 2018. Going forward, the increasing popularity of Ethernet, growth of the medical devices industry, and advances in communications technology will drive global wires and cables market growth. The expected reductions in free trade and rising interest rates could hinder the growth of the wires and cables market in the future.

The market is segmented by product type into fiber optic cables, coaxial cables and other cables. The other cables segment which includes insulated cable wires accounted for the largest share of the wires and cables market in 2018 at 72.6% or $99.2 billion.

Markets Covered: Global electrical equipment manufacturing market, global wires and cables market, other cables, fiber optic cable, co-axial cable

Data Segmentations: Global wires and cables market size, global and by country, historic and forecast market size; wires and cables market growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; wires and cables market segmentation- by product segments (fiber optic cables, coaxial cables and other cables and energy), and by end-use industries (industrial manufacturing, wires and cables, building and construction, automotive, medical equipment and others)- market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Global electrical equipment manufacturing market size, segmentation, regional analysis.

Wires and Cables Market Organizations Covered: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, LEONI AG, South Wire LLC, Furukawa Electric Industries Ltd, Amphenol Corp.

Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global wires and cables market comparison with macro-economic factors, wires and cables market size as a percentage of GDP, and average wires and cables market expenditure, global; wires and cables market customer information, wires and cables market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, geographic and regional analysis, company profiles, wires and cables market shares, and financial analysis for top 5 cables and wires manufacturers, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies, product examples.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Wires and Cables Manufacturers: The report explains over 8 strategies for wires and cables companies, based on wires and cables industry trends and company analysis. These include wires and cables companies investing in technologies to offer customized polymer optic fiber to the electronics and automotive industries, Sumitomo Electric’s growth strategy which aims at increasing its global presence, and developing innovative products under its Info communications business segment, and LEONI’s strategy which aims at strengthening its position as a solutions provider for the automobile industry with new digitalization and solution offerings in standard and special automotive cables.

Opportunities For Wires and Cables Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global wires and cables industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 262

Number of Figures: 92

Number of Tables: 131

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

