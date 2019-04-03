HSBC, Ripple, Mashreq, Citi, Microsoft, HBL, Central Banks and more at Blockchain Conference Dubai

Examine the latest use case in blockchain adoption and commercialization in the Middle East region, with a particular focus on the financial services

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Given the excitement around blockchain technology and the growing number of projects coming out of the Middle East, it is crucial for financial institutions to stay ahead of the game when building their blockchain strategic road map. Recent advancements such as project Abeer between the Central Bank of UAE and SAMA, and the world’s first blockchain Sukuk transaction completed by Al Hilal Bank have heightened the position of the Middle East globally and placed the region in an ambitious spot with a strategic plan for blockchain adoption. This year BFC is coming to the Middle East to help advance the adoption of blockchain within financial services and to help financial institutions to capitalize on this technology.BFC MENA http://bit.ly/2TSjc2t will provide a unique platform to discuss blockchain advancements and create high quality networking opportunities between financial institutions, technology providers and professional services. The program is made up of a mixture of keynote presentations, panel discussions and interactive workshops, covering the hottest projects and biggest hurdles faced when implementing blockchain technology in the region. Delegates will learn the most effective ways to advance this technology and streamline blockchain adoption within their business.Highlights include:• Blockchain Business Case – Debate the potential of blockchain for FIs with Al Fardan Exchange, Al Masraf Bank and RAK Bank, to ensure you gain good ROI and fully understand the commercial opportunity available• Latest Use Cases – Analyze the latest blockchain use cases with HBL, Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank, Citi and UAE Exchange in areas such as Trade Finance and Payments to see how DLT can improve efficiencies, reduce costs and increase transparency• Regulatory Landscape – Hear the latest thoughts of Central Banks and free-zone regulators on DLT and how they view it aiding financial stability in the region• Digital Assets – Discuss the potential of tokenization with Al Mal Capital and how this can aid transparency and accessibilityAlthough there are still many considerations when deciding how to best move forward with distributed ledger technologies, BFC MENA http://bit.ly/2TSjc2t will help you and your business to develop a blockchain strategic road map and move projects from PoC to production. I’d love for you to join us in Dubai to be involved in these discussions.



