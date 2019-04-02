Easy Gentleman Footwear Retailer Officially Launches eCommerce Site Worldwide

Easy Gentleman, an online footwear retailer for professional, stylish, elegant, and timeless men around the world, is live and up-and-running.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Gentleman, an online footwear retailer for professional, stylish, elegant, and timeless men around the world, this week excitedly announced that their official eCommerce platform is live and up-and-running.

Featuring both shoes, as well as shoe care products, that make it easy for everyday individuals to invest in the longevity of their handmade leather shoe staples, Easy Gentleman carries brogues, boots, dress shoes, lace-up shoes, slip-ons, and loafers for the suave gentleman.

“Every man knows no outfit is complete without completely shined, perfectly designed, and handmade leather shoes that really communicate a professionalism and dedication to timeless style,” said Ray Forbes Jr., Founder and Owner of Easy Gentleman. “As our name implies, we’re making it easy for men everywhere to become the gentleman they were always meant to be, one pair of handmade leather shoes at a time.”

In addition to carrying a variety of leather shoes, reflecting black, beige, and brown hues in all shoe designs, Easy Gentleman also carries shoe polishing kits, shoe horns, stretchers, and shapers so all of their products can be properly maintained overtime.

Reflecting a reasonable market price that also makes their handmade shoe products accessible to men worldwide, Easy Gentleman proudly displays their tagline, front and center, on their website home page: Swag is for Boys, Style is for Men.

“Style is forever, and since the beginning of time, beautifully handcrafted leather shoes have never gone out of style,” said Forbes. “Our team can trace our footwear retailing experience back to 1928, leveraging an old-school approach of perfection in every pair of our shoes. Spread the word on the official launch of our eCommerce platform today.”

Easy Gentleman is including free shipping on all orders over $50.

For more information, visit: https://easygentleman.com/.



