Indoor Ag-Con Announces Full Conference Schedule For May 22-24, 2019 Las Vegas Edition

Keynote From Bowery’s Irving Fain Kicks Off Comprehensive Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con , the premier event covering the technology of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponic techniques, has announced the full conference schedule for the 7th annual edition, May 22-24, 2019, at Red Rock Resort, Las Vegas, NV . Featuring 50+ sessions, panel discussions and keynotes, the comprehensive line-up spans five tracks: Grow Equipment, Crop Selection, Customers & The Supply Chain, Business, Policy & Societal Impact.“We built our conference sessions around the show’s theme, ‘Growing The Future,’” explained Jim Pantaleo, Conference Chairman, Indoor Ag-Con. “From indoor farm success stories to the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, LED lighting and control systems, to the impacts of the farm bill, we’ve gathered a full roster of industry experts to address today’s most pressing topics and issues.”On opening day, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Irving Fain, co-founder and CEO of Bowery, the modern farming company growing food for a better future by revolutionizing agriculture, kicks off the conference with a presentation from 9:15 – 9:55 am. Bowery’s large scale commercial indoor farms combine the benefits of the best local farms with advances made possible by technology to grow food for a better future. Since launching publicly in early 2017, Bowery has secured over $122.5M in funding, and expanded distribution of 8 product SKUs to retailers like Whole Foods, Foragers, Peapod, and various restaurants and fast-casuals in the Tristate area.In addition to the keynotes, attendees can chose from an expansive line-up of sessions and panel discussions led by top industry executives and thought leaders from some of the biggest names and up-and-coming innovators in the indoor ag space. Among them: Suncrest USA, AeroFarms, Signify, Shenandoah Farms, MVP Farms, Fluence Bioengineering, Farmbox Greens, Urban Crop Solutions, Sananbio, Vertial Harvest, TapRoot holdings, Pulse Labs Smallhold, Germains Seed Technology, MVP Farms, Argus Controls, AgEye Technologies, HSG-AME Certified Laboratories and many others.The hemp and cannabis sectors are also well represented within the 2019 programming, with sessions like Hemp and the Farm Bill, Hemp|Cannabis Genetics Landscape, HVAC and Accounting For Cannabis Grows and others.Indoor Ag-Con welcomes a number of other features in addition to the comprehensive educational conference, including an exhibition floor filled the vendors showcasing the latest in everything from equipment to climate control systems. Networking opportunities are also an integral part of the event, including receptions on May 22 and 23, continental breakfast and lunch gatherings daily. Other programs include extended networking breaks between conference sessions.The 2019 edition will also see the hard release of a new white paper from Contain Inc., an alternate finance provider to indoor growers, entitled “ Automation, AI and the Next Generation Of Indoor Agriculture.” Each attendee will receive a copy with their welcome gift bag.ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLCFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has grown into the premier event in indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops, raising fish and insects in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are tech-focused and crop-agnostic, covering produce, legal cannabis, alternate protein and non-food crops. It hosts events in Las Vegas, Singapore and the US East coast. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – purchased Indoor Ag-Con LLC from Newbean Capital, so setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. More information: https://indoor.ag



