Mozio Adds TravelCar's Global Airport Parking Solution To Its Airport Ground Transportation Platform

Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TravelCar , the global leader in airport parking and Mozio, the leading airport ground transportation platform, announced today they have teamed up to offer Mozio travelers an additional option to get to the airport. Starting today, Mozio users can now search, compare and book airport parking in more than 60 countries thanks to the addition of TravelCar’s global airport parking solution.TravelCar prides itself on aggregating the most parking options for travelers, allowing them to choose from and with offers all over the world. TravelCar has quickly grown to become the world’s leading airport parking platform. In the US, TravelCar’s off-airport parking network covers more than 50 cities, including 19 of the top 20 major airports. In Canada, TravelCar’s off-airport parking network covers the top 5 busiest Canadian airports. TravelCar is also the only airport parking platform to list many official on-airport parking options as well, including options in both US and Canada. In addition to booking parking, travelers can also purchase amenities such as valet service, car wash, gas filling, lounge passes and more, to ensure all of their needs. Other TravelCar advantages include 24/7 customer service and multilingual support including English and French.“We’re honored that Mozio chose TravelCar as their airport parking provider,” said Ahmed Mhiri CEO and co-founder for TravelCar. “We know that partners have a choice in who they work with. We’re pleased they recognized our strengths, including our global coverage.”Mozio is focused on helping connect customers enjoy a stress-free experience in booking travel to and from airports with any available option. Be it train, bus, shuttle, sedan, taxi, limo, water taxi, motorcycle and now airport parking, travelers using Mozio can search for and book the right option for them. Mozio provides the backend ground transportation engine that powers major online travel agencies including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Agoda, Ctrip, and CheapOAir.com, in addition to corporate travel firms like American Express Global Business Travel, airlines such as JetBlue and Air New Zealand, and hotel chains like Accor Hotels, to name a few.“We heard our travelers loud and clear when they asked for an airport parking option,” said Emre Mangir, President and Co-founder of Mozio Group. “We serve travelers globally, so we knew we needed a global solution. TravelCar’s solution cover more than 60 countries and keep growing fast. It’s what attracted us to work with them and we’re thrilled to have them on our platform.”For more information, visit www.travelcar.com About TravelCarFounded in 2012, TravelCar is revolutionizing mobility for travelers. Agile and dynamic, TravelCar has quickly become the worldwide leader for parking solution due to its unique and innovative booking platform which allows users to search and book parking options at airports, train stations, sea ports, and city-centers. Travelers looking for parking can easily compare prices, view locations on a map, read reviews and more in order to choose the offer best for them. In addition to traditional paid parking offers, TravelCar also developed a sustainable and eco-responsible parking solution allowing car owners to save money on parking fees by renting out their car to other travelers while they are away. Available in 30 languages and with a strong network of 5,000 plus partners, TravelCar has more than one million active users and continues to grow since its acquisition by PSA Group. www.travelcar.com About MozioMozio’s mission is to build the ultimate urban mobility app, one interface that allows consumers to book shuttles, taxis, limos, express trains, buses and public transit, all from one interface. Mozio has 65 employees in offices in SF, London, Argentina and Portugal, and has raised 3.3M in venture capital from Silicon Valley VCs and strategic investors like Veolia Transdev North America & JetBlue Technology Ventures. Mozio’s partners include major online travel brands like Booking.com, Hotels.com and Skyscanner and corporate travel brands like Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express Business Travel and BCD Travel.



