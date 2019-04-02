Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Contractor at The Hanford Nuclear Reservation to Call About Rewards-If Their Employer Is Billing for Hours Never Worked-Or Lied About Being a Minority

If the Hanford Nuclear Clean Up Site is not the Department of Energy's number one location for whistleblower rewards-it must be in the top two or three.” — Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If the Hanford Nuclear Clean Up Site is not the Department of Energy's number one location for whistleblower rewards-it must be in the top two or three. If you work for a contractor at the Hanford Nuclear Clean Up Site that is billing the Department of Energy for hours never worker, for work never completed or if your employer is pretending to be a minority owned business when they are not please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and allow us to try to figure out the value of your information.

“Over the years whistleblowers have made millions of dollars off of misdeeds on the part of contractors at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation---why not join the club today?" http://Washington.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center is part of a national initiative by the Corporate Whistleblower Center and they are targeting EPA-DOE Superfund sites nationwide for waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayers dollars. http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com



The whistleblower rewards can be substantial for government contractors fleecing the federal government as the Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center would like to explain anytime at 866-714-6466. Recently some whistleblowers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation received over $600,000 for this type of information. As the group is fond of saying, "Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?” http://Washington.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation-provided the whistleblower's information is adequate. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Washington State can contact the Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Washington.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com



For attribution to the recent Department of Justice Whistleblower reward please review their press release on this topic: https://www.justice.gov/usao-edwa/pr/washington-closure-hanford-agrees-pay-32-million-settle-hanford-subcontract-small.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.