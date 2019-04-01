Lead Restaurant Back Office Software Company to Feature Analytics and Data Warehouse at Restaurant Leadership Conference

Restaurant Magic, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced today that they will be participating in the Restaurant Leadership Conference.

TAMPA, FL, USA, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced today that they will be participating in the Restaurant Leadership Conference. The conference will take place April 7-10 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Arizona. The event brings together restaurant industry executives and showcases food service innovation.

Two thousand attendees and more than 100 speakers will participate in the event, which covers a variety of topics affecting the industry, including the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. The team at Restaurant Magic is excited to be part of the conference dialogue and converse with the best in restaurant leadership, says chairman and CEO Drew Peloubet, who will attend the event.

“As a software company executive, it’s thrilling to attend the conference and discuss the constant evolution of the restaurant industry,” Mr. Peloubet said. “Participating in the Restaurant Leadership Conference allows our senior team members to learn from those who are not only keenly aware of these changes but are instrumental in driving them.”

The team will be at booth 304 where they look forward to sharing Restaurant Magic’s range of products with conference goers. Data Central Management Suite is their flagship solution that brings food management, business intelligence and enterprise reporting to restaurants nationwide. The tool’s powerful reporting engine improves the bottom line by illuminating opportunities. The team will also highlight features like data warehousing, enhanced restaurant analytics, and tablet-specific interfaces.

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic was founded over 20 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit franchises in the world, including First Watch, The Melting Pot, Dairy Queen, and Cousins Subs. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



