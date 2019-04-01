Luxury skincare brand Apeiro launches Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask

All-new Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask joins exclusive Ultra Diamond Collection from luxury skincare company Apeiro

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Part of the ultra-luxury skincare brand's Ultra Diamond Collection and available alongside an accompanying serum and lifting cream, Apeiro's all-new Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask is touted to nourish and support the skin in achieving a plumper and more lifted look, according to the company's vice president of operations, Eric Inbar."Formulated to plump and rejuvenate the skin, and to defy the effects of aging, our all-new Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask is something of a revelation, featuring a particularly special ingredient," suggests Inbar.Widely believed to be among the most potent ingredients in the world, Apeiro's Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask is infused with pure diamond powder, according to the company. "All of our luxurious Ultra Diamond Collection products feature pure diamond powder in their formulas," explains Inbar, "including the Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask, Lifting Serum, and Lifting Cream."Pure diamond powder is, says Inbar, a perfect means of gentle exfoliation aimed at revealing 'a most radiant and youthful' appearance. "Our Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask has been painstakingly formulated to leave skin feeling supple, lifted, and hydrated," adds the Apeiro vice president of operations.Suitable for all skin types, in addition to pure diamond powder, Apeiro's Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask features numerous further, equally exclusive specialty age-defying ingredients, according to the skincare brand.One of a number of exclusive, ultra-luxurious collections offered by Apeiro, the Ultra Diamond Lifting Mask and accompanying Ultra Diamond Lifting Serum and Ultra Diamond Lifting Cream join the brand's Royal Scepter and Collagen collections, plus a further selection of body, cleansing, and eye-focused product ranges.Feedback for all of Apeiro's products and formulas is overwhelmingly positive, with a regular customer, Ms. Peggy from New York City, recently remarking, "I've had the pleasure of trying much of the Apeiro range, and I must say, I've been blown away.""Everything about this line," she goes on to say, "from the packaging to the scent, as well as the texture of the products, is amazing."A second frequent customer, meanwhile, adds, "One of a kind!" while a third declares, "Worth every cent!" of Apeiro's offering, adding to countless other five-star reviews for the brand's comprehensive range of skincare products, both online and in the press.Apeiro's trio of recently announced Ultra Diamond Collection products join a number of other newly launched lines, including the brand's exclusive Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution, brand new Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam, and an all-new cleansing facial gel.To find out more about Apeiro's Ultra Diamond Collection or any of the brand's other ultra-luxurious, all-exclusive skincare products, please head to https://www.apeirotreatments.com/



