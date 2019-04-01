LifeStart Announces their Newest Location in Music City

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStart is excited to announce its continued expansion into new markets with their first location in Nashville at the Fifth Third Center. Managed by Lincoln Property Company, the 31-story building is a prominent fixture in the Nashville skyline, featuring amazing views of the city, a half-acre of outdoor space, and a beautiful two-story marble lobby.Dedicated to providing the tenants the best services and amenities, the building partnered with LifeStart for facility and equipment consulting, Solomon Builders, and Cindi Sorci with Sorci and Swords to design a state-of-the-art fitness space.The new center called “Tone at 424” is equipped with Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment, TRX Functional Training bay, Concept 2 rowers, and Peloton bikes providing tenants with the best equipment to fuel their workouts.The locker rooms feature top finishes with fully equipped changing rooms complete with showers, fluffy towels, and premium quality bath products.The opening of the new health club was celebrated on March 1st, 2019 with country tunes by acoustic artist Bobby Cool and refreshments from Urban Juicer. Tenants were also treated with complimentary chair massages and equipment orientations.About LifeStartLifeStart has created the largest network of multi-tenant amenities – using social fitness to create a holistic experience that will enliven the mind, body and spirit. LifeStart is honored to be selected by Lincoln Property Company to power their first Nashville location.The opening of the Fifth Third fitness center expands LifeStart's portfolio to 89 locations under management.To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net About Lincoln Property CompanyLincoln Property Company is an international real estate firm offering a comprehensive suite of value-added services for our clients. With our substantial local presence in each of the markets we serve, we ideally situate our offices to clientele: tenants, investors, lenders, and owners of real estate. Our people and philosophy are the key ingredients for Lincoln’s solid track record of success.To learn more about the Lincoln Property Company visit www.lpc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.