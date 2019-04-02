Supercapacitors Market, Forecast Market Size, Growth, Drivers And Restraints, Key Players

The Business Research Company

The global supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market is expected to reach above $4.5 billion by 2023, growing at an annual growth rate of almost 30%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market is expected to reach above $4.5 billion by 2023, growing at an annual growth rate of almost 30%. This rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stringent regulations on carbon emissions, and incentives and subsidies for hybrid cars and trucks in many countries. Increasing demand for supercapacitors from the electronics industry will also contribute to this growth, as will high investments in mass rapid transport systems with regenerative braking energy capture systems in major developed and developing countries.

The market for supercapacitors/ultracapacitors consists of sales of the high-capacity devices used to store electric charges. Supercapacitors/ultracapacitors consist of one or more pairs of conductors separated by an insulator. They are used in automobiles and electronic products such as premium smartphones, digital cameras and solid-state drives.

The supercapacitors market is concentrated. Major players in the market include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, and ELNA Co., Ltd.

Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provides a market overview, analysis and forecasts of supercapacitors market size and industry statistics, supercapacitors market and ultracapacitors market growth rates, supercapacitors market and ultracapacitors market drivers, supercapacitors market and ultracapacitors market restraints, supercapacitors market and ultracapacitors market revenues, supercapacitors market and ultracapacitors market shares and supercapacitors market and ultracapacitors market company profiles of the leading competitors. The supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the supercapacitors market and ultracapacitors market and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Markets Covered: Global supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market, by product types- automotive, transport, renewables, industrial, electronic and others.

Data Segmentations: Supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – automotive, transport, renewables, industrial, electronic and others- market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market regional and country analysis.

Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors Market Organizations Covered: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, ELNA Co., Ltd.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Global per capita average supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market expenditure, global and by country; global supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market trends and opportunities, competitive landscape, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for supercapacitors/ultracapacitors sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include supercapacitors/ultracapacitors companies considering to use metal nitrides as electrodes while manufacturing supercapacitors to enhance their operational efficiency, and Panasonic Corporation’s growth strategy which is aimed at expanding its supercapacitors product portfolio.

Opportunities for The Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors sector companies: The report reveals where the global supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers.

