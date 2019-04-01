Leading helicopter and software firms join forces to enhance safety

PHI Logo

PHI International is partnering with Ideagen, a UK-based, global, software developer, to implement its Coruson software across PHI’s international business.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading global helicopter operator and an innovative software firm are teaming up to deliver real-time risk management tools that will lift the bar on helicopter safety.

PHI International, formerly HNZ, the international operating division of PHI Inc, is partnering with Ideagen, a UK-based, global, software developer, to implement Ideagen’s Coruson software across PHI’s international business.

Coruson is an enterprise cloud-based system that enables real-time control, visibility and reporting of risks. By deploying Coruson, PHI International will extensively enhance its safety, risk and compliance oversight. The project also sees PHI International become the first in the helicopter industry to combine comprehensive bow-tie risk models with aspects of safety reporting and auditing.

“We fly helicopters in extreme environments all over the world from offshore Western Australia to the ice shelves of Antarctica, every day of the year, and our absolute, number one priority is keeping people safe,” said Robert Cavers, Safety and Quality Director at PHI International.

“Many places we fly to have dynamic and fast-changing operating conditions and it is critical that we have the best possible systems in place to help us manage any risks as they emerge. Coruson is a game-changing software system that will help us do that as it gives us real-time monitoring of hazards and risks in every location.”

Robert continued: “For example, if a pilot is on an offshore marine pilot transfer flight and observes a hazard, he or she can report that back to us immediately by inputting it to Coruson. We can then start tracking the risk factors and making the necessary safety adjustments straight away. It is a great tool to add to our industry-leading safety systems.”

By combining bow-tie risk models with all aspects of its safety reporting and auditing functions within Coruson, PHI International has enhanced its efficiency and oversight to enable continuous improvement of key safety controls.

Ross McLarnon, Ideagen’s Product Manager for Coruson, said: “PHI International is a well-established and globally renowned helicopter operator with a very strong focus on safety and quality. We are pleased to be partnering with them to integrate Coruson as part of their safety and risk management tools.

“More than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen’s products, including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies along with 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms, so we look forward to a close and successful future together with PHI International.”

PHI International operates a fleet of more than 20 single and twin-engine helicopters in New Zealand, Australia, Africa, South East Asia and Antarctica. It is growing its international operating footprint and Coruson will be a key enabler of safe and sustainable growth as it enters new markets.

Ideagen provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance and life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia.

Its Coruson software is a mainstay in its portfolio of governance, risk and compliance applications, with many high-profile customers using the software including Jaguar Land Rover, Haeco, Johnson Matthey, Air Asia, British Airways, Ryanair and Telefonica.

