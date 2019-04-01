Global Cloud Services Market Forecast To 2022, Drivers, Restraints, Key Players, M&A Activity

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merger and acquisition activity in the cloud services market in the last five years has been high. Leading deals have included those completed by IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, CA Technologies, Dell Inc., Oracle Corp., and Symantec Corporation.

In June 2018, Microsoft acquired Github for $7.5 billion. Microsoft plans to integrate Azure Cloud with Github. Github is a web-based hosting service for version control using Git. In October 2018: IBM acquired Red Hat for almost $34 billion in an all cash deal. IBM paid $190 a share in cash for North Carolina-based Red Hat. The deal positioned IBM as a credible player in the cloud services market. Again, in October, Cloudera and Hortonworks announced an all-stock merger at a value of about $5.2 billion. The merger aims to create the world’s leading next generation data platform provider, spanning multi-cloud, on-premises and the Edge.

The global cloud services market is expected to reach above $5.2 billion by 2022 at an annual growth rate of about 12%. Fast market growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expected rise in the demand for public cloud services in developed economies, rapid growth in the number of companies opting for cloud services in emerging economies and an expected shift of companies’ core activities to the cloud to minimize costs and improve efficiency. Government initiatives towards digitization of businesses will also increase companies’ preference for outsourcing their IT infrastructure to the cloud.

The cloud services market consists of sales of cloud services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the delivery of information technology resources and applications on-demand through an Internet platform. Companies in the cloud services industry provide access to servers, storage, databases and a broad set of application services managed by a hardware networking. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services. In this report, sales of public cloud services, private cloud services, hybrid cloud services and multi-cloud services offered by providers are included.

Where To Learn More: Read Cloud Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Cloud services market, by formulation (infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), business process as a service (BPaaS); global IT services market

Data Segmentations: Cloud services market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; and by product segments – (infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), business process as a service (BPaaS) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries of segments and sub segments by value, by percentage, global IT Services market..

Cloud Services Market Organizations Covered: Microsoft, Amazon, International Business Machines Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, and Google.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: cloud services market size, percentage of GDP, global, by country; per capita average cloud services expenditure, global, by country; cloud services market customer information, cloud services market product/service analysis – product examples, PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Cloud Services Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for cloud services sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include cloud services companies collaborating with other cloud service providers to introduce multi-cloud solutions as a part of their offerings and Microsoft’s growth strategy aims at focusing on developing its hybrid cloud model. Further, it intends to add more services on top of Azure, to drive revenues.

Opportunities for Cloud Services sector companies: The report reveals the global cloud services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 248

Number of Figures: 93

Number of Tables: 145

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

