The Platform Cliperie.com Doubles the Number of Visitors in Five Months

Cliperie

MARTIGNY, SWITZERLAND, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched in September 2018, the platform Cliperie.com by Aicue LLC more than doubled the number of visitors in the last five months with more than 10 thousands visitors in March 2019 vs 4 thousands visitors in October 2018.Since its launch, the platform has linked over a hundred compelling clips from audience videos directly on the web. The platform basic functionality is free of charge. The users can watch lively compositions of audience videos with no restrictions.The native support of the latest web standards allows seamless access to the platform from the most popular HTML5-enabled browsers on mobile phones, tablets and personal computers. The simplicity of usage is achieved via automation of underlying technologies.The platform keeps evolving every month by introducing new functionalities within free and paid packages, providing more reach user experience and improving further compatibility with wider range of devices. Aicue LLC, headquartered in Martigny, Switzerland, is a technology company that brings innovative ICT solutions to the market. Built upon many years of research and development, Aicue targets to change the way audience videos are consumed on the web.



