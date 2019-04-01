Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Travel to 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

Join Us to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Trips to Party at 2020 Olympics www.RecruitingforGood.com Enjoy Travel to the World's Best Parties

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund camp scholarships; and is rewarding participation with party travel to experience the Summer Olympics.

Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Trips to Party at Tokyo Olympics” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with fun party travel. Join to help kids and enjoy fun trips; we're rewarding travel to experience the 2020 Summer Olympics According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We just launched ' We Party for Good ' to reward people who participate in our staffing agency; with flights, hotel, and tickets to the World's Best Parties. Our exclusive purpose driven service is perfect for families and friends traveling to support athletes (who are family members) competing at the Special Olympics, and fans who love following Team USA."How to Earn Tokyo Travel RewardsMake a referral to Recruiting for Good before September 1, 2019 to participate and earn travel saving rewards 1. Refer a family member or friend for a fulltime position in engineering or tech (upon completion of 90 days employment, we reward $1500 toward flights, hotel, or tickets to the games).2. Introduce an executive or senior manager (you personally know, that is hiring professional staff); once we find the company a new hire, and the newly hired employee completes 90 days of employment (we reward $2500 toward flights, hotel, or tickets to the games).3. A portion of each placement made will be donated to help fund summer camp scholarships.Carlos Cymerman adds, “We look forward to rewarding people who love to kickass and party for good."To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive Purpose Driven service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



