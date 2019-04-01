The RELIABILITY Conference Offers Insight and Education for Reliability Leaders and Asset Managers

The RELIABILITY Conference, co-located with Maintenance 4.0 Forum, is the foremost conference for reliability and asset management professionals worldwide

Reliability is being able to perform well on a consistent level. It produces those magical customer experiences where the consistency of the experience builds trust with the customer” — Natasha Ravinand

FORT MYERS, FL, US, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com® and Uptime® magazine, trusted names in asset management, have planned a noteworthy schedule for The RELIABILITY Conference ™, co-located with the Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum , scheduled for May 6-10 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle’s Eastside. The RELIABILITY Conference is the foremost conference for reliability and asset management professionals worldwide.The RELIABILITY Conference, with a focus on safe and successful industrial processes, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things for asset management, offers attendees a full slate of world-class keynotes, practitioner case studies, short courses and workshops, as well as two professional certification courses. In addition, there will be frequent networking opportunities. Attendees will also have access to the RELIABILITY Expo and a chance to meet with over 50 of the top solution providers, including the Reliability Partners®, a network of Certified Reliability Leaders who stand for zero accidents, zero downtime, and zero waste and in support of advancing reliability and asset management.The Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum will provide insights into digitalization for advancing reliability. Building on Industry 4.0, which includes the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and wireless sensors, Maintenance 4.0 is a machine-assisted digital means of ensuring assets deliver value to organizations. It includes a holistic view of sources of data, ways to connect and collect data, and ways to analyze and recommend actions to take in order to ensure reliability and value are digitally assisted. The Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum offers a rapid way for teams to explore the technologies and approaches that have produced the best results.A showcase event at The RELIABILITY Conference will be the Solution Awards Ceremony lunch on Tuesday May 7. These awards recognize and celebrate innovative products, software, training and services in six categories of reliability and asset management.A featured presentation will be the Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM) keynote address by Natasha Ravinand. An author, STEM advocate, writer and high school student from Southern California, Natasha has said that “reliability is being able to perform well on a consistent level. It produces those magical customer experiences where the consistency of the experience builds trust with the customer.” Other featured keynotes include a Welcome by Terrence O’Hanlon, CEO of Reliabilityweb.com, “Reliability + Maintenance = ???” by Jezdimir Knezevic, “The Virtualization of the World” by Michael Rogers and “The Innovator’s Lifestyle: Harnessing Innovation for Fun & Fortune!” by Robert Evans Wilson. Highlight sessions also include Reliability and Asset Performance Talks by David Armstrong and Jason Apps.The RELIABILITY Conference also offers two full education and training programs. Developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP), the Certified Maintenance Manager class and certification exam is aimed at developing corporate leaders and managers who make sound business decisions to sustain highly reliable assets. Based on the Uptime® Elements™ Framework, the Certified Reliability Leader Workshop provides guidance that will engage and empower every stakeholder in an organization as a Reliability Leader. Finally, The RELIABILITY Conference will conclude with a choice of stimulating tours to notable area businesses, including Boeing, Fluke Microsoft, Sound Transit and Starbucks.About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime® magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability Radio®.Conferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader® workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System.For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com



