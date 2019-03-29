Exclusive speaker interviews with Merck and Sanofi released for Injectable Drug Delivery 2019

Senior industry experts from Merck and Sanofi will be presenting at Injectable Drug Delivery 2019 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s Injectable Drug Delivery Conference is returning to London on the 15th and 16th May for its 2nd successful year. The 2019 agenda features a series of in-depth presentations from industry experts, which offers attendees a chance to learn about innovative injectable drug delivery systems with industrial insights in the following areas:• Life cycle management for developing devices that are both user friendly and revenue effective• Device design considerations• Long acting injectables and bringing these therapeutics to market with case studies• Connected devices, GDPR and cyber security programs• Developments in primary packaging• Growth in transdermal delivery and subcutaneous infusion devices• Digital health partnershipsFor those interested in attending, there is a £200 Early Bird discount expiring on Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr5 In the run up to the conference, SMi Group caught up with Quentin Le Masne, Head of Engineering team - Electro-Medical, Drug Delivery Devices, Merck, to get his thoughts and perspectives on the latest developments in injectable drug delivery, as well as the upcoming conference.A snapshot of Quentin Le Masne’s exclusive interview:Q: What do you think are the most exciting emerging technologies?A: “Technologies that allows to remove the needle in parental drug delivery applications, like needlefree bolus injection and passive infusion using patches, while not creating additional fears & challenges. Many companies are now claiming that connectivity is the only bright star in the years to come, but I tend to disagree slightly: we can connect all the devices in the world and most patients will still be afraid of injecting with a needle. Therefore, design team claiming to be patient-centric should focus first and foremost on ways to remove the needle from the equation.”Q: Are there any sessions you are particularly looking forward to and why?A: “Particularly interested by the views on EU MDR transition, the impact from global regulatory environment evolution on the drug delivery devices filing. This has a massive potential impact on all marketed devices out there and I will be interested to see what are the different strategies of companies facing this challenge.”SMi Group also interviewed Vasco Filipe, Senior research scientist - Formulation Development, Sanofi to gain his perspectives on the current challenges facing the industry, technological advancements, his upcoming presentation and his role.A snapshot of Vasco Filipe’s exclusive interview:Q: What do you think are the most exciting emerging technologies?A: “In a world where automation and digitalization are on the rise, I am looking forward to see the extent of how it will impact the pharmaceutical industry. High throughput and robustness are key elements in this field and automation really makes a difference here. Compared to other industries, the development of biopharmaceuticals is relatively recent, and we are lucky to be able to benefit from the fast technological evolution that we’ve been seeing in the last few decades. We have several new analytical tools that allow us to see more and better, robots that can prepare formulations and samples for us, manufacturing practices that are being optimized and simplified, etc. For instance, the arrival of continuous bioprocessing is a good example of something to be excited for.”Q: Are there any sessions you are particularly looking forward to and why?A: “There are several promising talks in the program, but the ones that are more closely related to my field are the ones in the manufacturing, filling and quality control session.”The full speaker interviews and other content such as the two-day agenda and speaker line up is available online at http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr5 Injectable Drug DeliveryDate: 15th – 16th May 2019Workshops: 14th May 21019Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, London UK---ENDS---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.