Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Catches A Doctor Named Marlin

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that Marlin W. Schul, MD has joined their team as a vein care specialist.

Dr. Schul is an internationally recognized expert on venous and lymphatic care.” — Chris Pittman, M.D., CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that Marlin W. Schul, MD has joined their team as a vein care specialist. In his role as a vein care specialist, Dr. Schul will provide patients with care for varicose veins, spider veins, leg pain, swelling, restless legs, night cramps, lymphedema, leg wounds, and many other painful or unsightly conditions caused from the effects of venous insufficiency. Dr. Schul will be using the latest techniques including Radio Frequency Ablation, Endovenous Laser Ablation and Ultrasound Guided Foam Sclerotherapy.

Dr. Schul is a highly credentialed professional. He is board certified by the American Board of Phlebology and the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Phlebology, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Venous Forum, a member of the AMA, Indiana State Medical Association, and Tippecanoe County Medical Society.

Dr. Schul’s contributions and dedication to the specialty have led to his election to the Board of Directors for the American College of Phlebology where he currently serves as President.

Dr. Schul will split time between managing his existing practice in Lafayette, IN and providing care for patients at Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers locations in Tampa, FL and Clearwater, FL.

“Dr. Schul is an internationally recognized expert on venous and lymphatic care.” said Chris Pittman, M.D., Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. “We are excited and honored that he agreed to join the team at Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers!”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include VenaCure EVLT Endovenous Laser Treatment, Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by board-certified vein care specialist physicians.



