Blue Green Algae Market Expected to Reach $2,000 Million by 2026

The industry outlook predicts a market capitalisation of $2,000 Million by 2026 for blue green algae powder.

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goleta, CA: Spirulina, also known as blue green algae, is a type of cyanobacteria that is lauded for its nutritional benefits. Due to its various uses, the global industry outlook for this freshwater plant is very high, with the expectation of a market capitalisation of US $2,000 Million by the year 2026.According to a representative at KOS Naturals, a blue spirulina powder company, “Spirulina, is a little known cyanobacteria that is known for its exceptional nutritional profile, which is one of the primary reasons why it is expected to make it big in the global market. Another popular use for this plant is as a colourant - with the EU government regulations banning the use of artificial colorants in the food industry, the sales of blue green algae based natural food colors is expected to contribute majorly to the forecasted market numbers.”The report released by Persistence Market Research highlights various factors such as blue green algaes use in the natural food colorant industry, its associated health benefits, and various government initiatives pertaining to its production that are going to spur the growth of this industry. As per the report, “Spirulina holds anti-oxidants, hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties due to which it is witnessing a high growth in demand among the food and beverage and cosmetics industries. Antioxidants protect the body from damage caused by harmful molecules (free radicals) which improves the health of a person. Spirulina consists of Vitamin A, C and E and beta-carotene in large quantities with a minimal quantity of Lutein Zeaxanthin - all these are antioxidants that help in curing various diseases and medical conditions.”Within the product segments, the powder form of spirulina is expected to gain the highest traction in the coming years, followed by the tablet and capsule form segment. When it comes to regions, the North American and Asia-Pacific regions are the major producers of spirulina extracts, due to their favorable climatic conditions and wide applications of the products. The United States, Japan, and Germany are the major consumers of the products.To learn more about blue spirulina , visit the official website of KOS Naturals at - https://kos.com/



