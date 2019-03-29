Meet top PFS experts, network with 100+ pharma and biotech industry leaders next week in Boston

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference 2019

SMi Group reports: Last call for registrations to Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s global portfolio of events on Pre-Filled Syringes secured an audience of over 300 senior drug delivery and medical device experts over the last year. Next week, April 8 – 9, in Boston, will be held the 6th annual Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast conference and exhibition where industry leaders from pharmaceutical, biotech and device manufacturing, meet to get updates on medical devices advances, parenteral drug delivery, share experiences and network.Organisers encourage everyone involved in the industry not to miss out on this premier platform as only limited number of delegate places remain. For those interested in attending, contact Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744 or book on the Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast conference website.Event in brief: Over 25 presentations from a mix of leading industry players and big pharma such as – Shire, Merck, FDA, Janssen, Steri-Tek, Biogen, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Zeon and many others.Organisations who have recently secured some of the last few remaining places include American Regent, Credence MedSystems, Dechra, Imbrium Therapeutics, Nipro Pharma Packaging, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Plastic Ingenuity, Sumitomo Rubber North America, Uhlmann, W.L Gore. List of attendees available on the event website.Over 15 exhibition stands will help navigate through supplier offers: 3P Innovation, Aptar Pharma, CSS (CONNECTICUT SPRING & STAMPING), Harro Höfliger, LONSTROFF, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL, NN Life Sciences, Owen Mumford, PHC Corporation of North America, Polyplastics, RheoSense, SCHOTT, Steri-Tek, SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, West Pharmaceutical Services and ZEONTo register for one of the last remaining delegate places, either call Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744 or book online at www.pfsamericas.com Contact:+44 (0)20 7827 6000nhoward@smi-online.co.ukSTAY CONNECTEDLinkedIn – search 'SMi Pharma'Twitter – @SMIpharm and #smipfsusaPre-Filled Syringes East Coast | April 8 – 9 2019 | Boston, USA-----------------------------------------------------------------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



