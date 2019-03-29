Biotechnology Market 2019: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023
Stratistics MRC, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Factor such as growing demand for agro-based products, reducing cost of DNA sequencing, rising prevalence of chronic disorder are driving the market growth. However, ethical issues associated with clinical trials and risks associated with GM organisms and crops are restraining the market growth.
Biotechnology is a set of tools that uses living organisms to make or modify a product, improve plants, trees or animals, or develop microorganisms for specific uses. It is a combination of various technologies, applied together to living cells, including not only biology, but also subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry and engineering.
By Technology, Nanobiotechnology is expected to dominate the market. Various drug delivery therapies use nanobiotechnology for chronic disorders such as cancer. It involves the advancement of nanoparticle based gold nanoparticles, chemotherapeutic drugs, and quantum dots for molecular diagnosis and nanobiosensors which help in drug delivery and optical imaging. North America accounted for largest market share attributed to the increase in investments in R&D pertaining to new drug discovery.
Some of the key players in the Biotechnology market include Gilead, Biogen, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Lonza, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co, Roche and Genentech.
Technologies Covered:
• DNA Sequencing
• Fermentation
• Cell Based Assay
• Nanobiotechnology
• Chromatography
• PCR Technology
• Tissue engineering and Regeneration
• Other Technologies
Applications Covered:
• Industrial Processing
• Bioinformatics
• Food & Agriculture
• Health
• Natural Resources & Environment
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
...
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Gilead
11.2 Biogen
11.3 Celgene CORPORATION
11.4 AstraZeneca
11.5 Abbott Laboratories
11.6 Novo Nordisk A/S
11.7 Novartis AG
11.8 Lonza
11.9 Amgen, Inc.
11.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
11.11 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
11.12 Pfizer, Inc.
11.13 Sanofi Aventis
11.14 Merck & Co
11.15 Roche
11.16 Genentech
