E-discovery Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “E-discovery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-discovery Industry
Description
Global E-discovery Market is accounted for $8.89 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% to reach $42.87 million by 2023. Increase in litigations, stringent policy and compliance regulations and increase in mobile device penetration & usage are fuelling the market growth. However, less awareness about e-discover, increase in cross-border e-discovery, high cost associated with e-discovery solutions & services and contradiction between data protection are hampering the market growth.
Based on End User, E-discovery is widely used in Government sector. Government requests often can be extremely broad, necessitating informed negotiating strategies to limit the scope and ease the burden of e-Discovery. On-site collection for physical media is optimal because it offers maximum certainty and legal defensibility, as well as minimizes participation by corporate IT team. The largest cost element in e-Discovery is attorney review and selection of records for production and/or privilege.
North America is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. As with the growth of big data, organizations in the US are transitioning towards mobile content delivery models and depend entirely on mobile devices to market their products.
Some of the key players in Global E-discovery market are Xerox Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation., FTI Consulting, Inc., Guidance Software, Inc., kCura LLC, Accessdata, ZyLAB, Exterro, Inc., Nuix, Symantec and Navigant Consulting Inc.
Deployments Covered:
• Cloud
• On-premises
Services Covered:
• Consulting
• Implementation
• Managed Services
• Training and Support
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3068811-e-discovery-global-market-outlook-2017-2023
Solutions Covered:
• Data Processing
• Data Production
• Early Case Assessment
• Legal Hold
• Technology Assisted Review
End Users Covered:
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
• Energy and Utilities
• Government
• Healthcare
• IT and Telecom
• Legal Sector
• Media and Entertainment
• Transportation and Logistics
• Travel and Hospitality
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3068811-e-discovery-global-market-outlook-2017-2023
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
....
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Xerox Corporation
11.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
11.3 IBM Corporation
11.4 FTI Consulting, Inc.
11.5 Guidance Software, Inc.
11.6 kCura LLC
11.7 Accessdata
11.8 ZyLAB
11.9 Exterro, Inc.
11.10 Nuix
11.11 Symantec
11.12 Navigant Consulting Inc
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3068811
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.