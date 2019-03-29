Car Safety Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Car Safety -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

March 29, 2019

Description

Global Car Safety market is estimated at $99.65 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $208.84 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2023. Strict government safety norms and increase in car production in recent years are the key factors driving the market growth. In application, active safety is expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to move at faster pace owing to increase in demand for cars from this region. Government initiatives are attracting manufacturers to invest in this region especially in developing nation like India. Countries like Japan, South Korea have the large number of manufacturing houses with high technological capabilities.

By Application, Active Safety segment is acquiring high demand which consists of pre-crash warning, prevention, and post-crash rescue management. Active safety technology deals with the prevention, pre-crash warning and post-crash rescue management. These safety feature s protects the vehicle from accidents and alarms the driver of hazards and intervenes, whenever necessary, to avoid disaster.

Mandatory regulations regarding the use of antilock braking systems (ABS) and tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) in vehicles in North America and Europe are driving the car safety market in these regions.

Some of the key players in the market include Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Valeo, Takata, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Denso Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation , Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc and Continental AG.

Applications Covered:

• Active Safety

• Passive Safety

Technologies Covered:

• Heart Rate-Monitoring

• Facial Expressions/Head Movements

• Eye-Tracking/Blink-Monitoring

• Lane Departure Warning

• Pressure/Angle Steering Sensor

Therapeutic Areas Covered:

• Child Safety

o Isofix

o Seats

• Adult Occupant

o Driver Safety

o Passenger Safety

• Safety Assistance Systems

o Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) Communications

o Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

o Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

o Parking Assistance System

o Blind Spot Detection System

o Heads-Up Display (HUD)

o Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

o Lane Departure Warning System

• Pedestrian Safety

o Pedestrian Protection Airbags

o Active Hood and Bumper

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

....

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

10.2 Valeo

10.3 Takata

10.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

10.6 Denso Corporation

10.7 ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

10.8 Delphi Automotive PLC

10.9 Autoliv Inc

10.10 Continental AG

