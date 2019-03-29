Indium Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2026

Indium -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Stratistics MRC, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Factors such as mounting living standards, rising product requirement of small LCD panel and medium sized LCD panels, growing population are driving the market growth. However, numerous supply concerns and extensive price volatility associated with the element are hindering the growth of the market.

Indium is a soft silvery-white metal which occurs naturally in association with zinc and some other metals. Indium is used to dope germanium to make transistors. Indium is broadly used to make other electrical components such as rectifiers, thermistors and photoconductors.

By application, ITO demand is expected to increase due to its increasing application in flat panel-liquid crystal displays, thin film photovoltaics, architectural windows, polymer-based electronics, and smart windows. ITO is an optoelectronic material that is applied extensively for research purpose and even in industrial goods.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to generate highest revenue attribute to rising domestic production and increasing disposable income. Growing economic growth in emerging countries such as India and Japan is also a driving factor for the market.

Some of the key players in the Indium market include Umicore, PPM Pure Metals GmBh, Nystar, Asahi Holdings, Inc., Guangxi Debang Technology Co., Ltd., Indium Corporation, KOREAZINC, Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co, Ltd., DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Lipmann Walton & Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Limited, Young Poong, Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company and Tianzin Indium Products Co. Ltd.

Applications Covered:

• Solder and Alloy

• Semiconductors & LEDs

• Indium Tin Oxide

• Batteries

• Photovoltaic

• Thermal Interface Materials

• Other Applications

Products Covered:

• Primary Indium

• Secondary Indium

• Type III

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

