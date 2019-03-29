OTC Braces And Supports Market By Global Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “OTC Braces And Supports -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Description

Global OTC Braces and Supports market is accounted for $1.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Growing number of aging population, rising incidence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, growing knowledge on orthopedic support systems, rapid growth in affordability and accessibility of OTC orthopedic braces and rise in number of accident related injuries and sports related injuries are some factors helping the market to compete across the globe. On the contrary, lack of awareness and high cost of products are some restraints hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising acceptance of E-commerce platforms will provide significant opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, orthopedic clinics segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to patients giving less preference to visit hospitals for acute musculoskeletal problems. They prefer availing products of OTC. As OTC products decrease the time and assist quick treatment for damaged parts of muscles and joints.

By geography, North America dominated the global market due to increasing knowledge levels related to orthopedic support systems that supports mobility and prevent further injury. Moreover, there is a high risk of osteoporosis among US population owing to their huge population of obese and geriatric people.

Some of the key players profiled in this market include McDavid Knee Guard, Inc., Globus Medical, Bledsoe Brace Systems, Alcare Company Ltd., Langer Biomechanics, FLA Orthopedics, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, DJO Global, Inc., OPPO Medical Inc., Frank Stubbs Co., Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Össur Corporate, Johnson&Johnson, Breg, Inc., Stryker Corp., Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet, Smith and Nephew and Weber Orthopedic Inc.

Sales Channels Covered:

• Hospitals & Orthopedic Clinics

• Pharmacies & Retailers

• E-Commerce Platforms

Products Covered:

• Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

• OTC Lower Extremity Orthopedic Braces & Supports

Applications Covered:

• Osteoarthritis Care

• Injury Rehabilitation

• Post Operative Care

• Ligament Injury

• Preventive Care

• Cold Bracing

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Over the Counter (OTC)

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

....

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 McDavid Knee Guard, Inc.

11.2 Globus Medical

11.3 Bledsoe Brace Systems

11.4 Alcare Company Ltd.

11.5 Langer Biomechanics

11.6 FLA Orthopedics, Inc.

11.7 DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

11.8 Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

11.9 DJO Global, Inc.

11.10 OPPO Medical Inc.

11.11 Frank Stubbs Co., Inc.

11.12 Bauerfeind AG

11.13 Össur Corporate

11.14 Johnson&Johnson

11.15 Breg, Inc.

11.16 Stryker Corp.

11.17 Medtronic PLC

11.18 Zimmer Biomet

11.19 Smith and Nephew

11.20 Weber Orthopedic Inc.

