Ice Wine Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Ice Wine Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ice Wine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of ice wine are relatively low. The key companies in ice wine market are Inniskillin，Pillitteri Estates，Pelee Island，Peller Estates,Kittling Ridge,Reif Estate Winery，Jackson-Triggs, etc. And the enterprises are concentrated in Canada.

According to applications, ice wine is widely used in Daily Meals，Social Occasions，Entertainment Venues and Other Situations. In 2016, ice wine for Social Occasions occupied 54.03% of total amount.

The worldwide market for Ice Wine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Inniskillin

Pillitteri Estates

Pelee Island

Peller Estates

Kittling Ridge

Reif Estate Winery

Jackson-Triggs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

White Ice Wine

Red Ice Wine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

Other Situations

