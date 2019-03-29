Global Dairy Nutrition Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy products contain essential nutrients including vitamin A, D & B12, protein, calcium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, potassium, niacin, and riboflavin. Regular consumption of dairy products aids in improving overall health and owing to this fact, dairy nutrients are widely been used in a variety of products including energy bars, dietetic formulations, low-fat spreads, infant formulas, and geriatric nutritional products.

Increasing popularity of functional foods, and rising consumption of dairy protein for muscle building in youths are major factors propelling growth of the global dairy nutrition market.

The global Dairy Nutrition market is valued at 13700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dairy Nutrition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dairy Nutrition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Groupe Danone

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Proliant Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Arla Foods amba

Cargill Inc

Groupe Lactalis S.A

APS BioGroup

Nestle S.A

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whey Protein

Casein Protein

Prebiotics

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

Segment by Application

Functional Foods

Infant Formula & Clinical

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Personal Care

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Dairy Nutrition Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dairy Nutrition

1.2 Dairy Nutrition Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dairy Nutrition Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Whey Protein

1.2.3 Casein Protein

1.2.4 Prebiotics

1.2.5 Vitamins & Minerals

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Dairy Nutrition Segment by Application

1.3.1 Dairy Nutrition Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Functional Foods

1.3.3 Infant Formula & Clinical

1.3.4 Dairy Products

1.3.5 Bakery & Confectionary

1.3.6 Personal Care

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Dairy Nutrition Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Dairy Nutrition Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Dairy Nutrition Market Size

1.5.1 Global Dairy Nutrition Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Dairy Nutrition Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Dairy Nutrition Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dairy Nutrition Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Dairy Nutrition Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Dairy Nutrition Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Dairy Nutrition Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Dairy Nutrition Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dairy Nutrition Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Dairy Nutrition Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dairy Nutrition Business

7.1 Groupe Danone

7.1.1 Groupe Danone Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Groupe Danone Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

7.2.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Proliant Inc

7.3.1 Proliant Inc Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Proliant Inc Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V

7.4.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

7.5.1 E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Arla Foods amba

7.6.1 Arla Foods amba Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Arla Foods amba Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cargill Inc

7.7.1 Cargill Inc Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cargill Inc Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Groupe Lactalis S.A

7.8.1 Groupe Lactalis S.A Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Groupe Lactalis S.A Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 APS BioGroup

7.9.1 APS BioGroup Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 APS BioGroup Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nestle S.A

7.10.1 Nestle S.A Dairy Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Dairy Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nestle S.A Dairy Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……………………………………………….

