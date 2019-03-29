Amiga Power: The Album With Attitude launches on Kickstarter

Campaign aims to raise £16,000 to create tribute album to much-loved ‘90s games magazine

BATH, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Kickstarter campaign to create a genuine first in the world of retrogaming – an album of game music remixes paying tribute to a much-loved ‘90s magazine – is now live.Amiga Power, a Future Publishing title that ran from 1991 to 1996, is one of the most influential games magazines of its era. Now, journalist and AP fan Matthew Smith – not the Manic Miner creator – is seeking to raise £16,000 to produce Amiga Power: The Album With Attitude , a collection of brand new Amiga game remixes inspired by the publication.“I grew up reading AP, and it was a major influence on me,” said Matthew. “It’s the reason I decided to embark on a career in journalism and publishing. A few years ago I got involved with the Amiga remix scene, and when I decided I wanted to produce an album of my own, it struck me that Amiga Power was the perfect thing to base it around.“I’m working on this project in association with 010101 Music , an independent record label that specialises in Amiga remix albums, and with additional support from C64Audio.com . We already have permission from Future to use the Amiga Power name and logo, most of the old AP team are involved, and we’ve got an amazing line-up of musical talent on board. Now all we need is the funding to pay the artists and cover the licensing and productions costs.”The musical line-up includes such star names as Andrew Barnabas, Allister Brimble, Mike Clarke, Olof Gustafsson, Jogeir Liljedahl, Joi, Jon Hare, Chris Huelsbeck, Barry Leitch, Jason Page, Instant Remedy, Matthias Steinwachs, Jeroen Tel and Tim Wright.Among the Amiga Power alumni contributing to the proceedings are original editor Matt Bielby, Guardian columnist Rich Pelley, games industry veteran Gary Penn, comic book writer Kieron Gillen and novelist Mil Millington.The album is set to be a double-CD release; the first disc will contain remixes based on tunes nominated by former AP contributors, and the second will feature remixes inspired by games and demos that appeared on the magazine’s coverdisks over the years.In total the album will boast 35 tracks, including remixes from the following games: Apidya; Banshee; Blob; Cannon Fodder; The Chaos Engine; Fantasy World Dizzy; Fire & Ice; Gloom; Harlequin; Hired Guns; Jetstrike; Lotus Turbo Challenge 2; No Second Prize; Pinball Fantasies; Sensible World Of Soccer; Shadow Fighter; Speedball 2; Stardust; and many more.Accompanying the discs will be a deluxe liner notes booklet running to more than 80 pages of facts, trivia, song lyrics and written contributions from the AP team; the whole package will take the form of a small hardback book with the CDs contained inside. A digital-only option is also available.You can back Amiga Power: The Album With Attitude on its Kickstarter page now, starting at £18 for the standard digital edition and £27 for the physical version with digital download included.Editor's NotesHigh-resolution logos and images can be downloaded from here:For more information, visit the Kickstarter page here:The Amiga Power logo is reproduced from Amiga Power magazine, and is copyright of or licensed by Future Publishing Limited (a Future plc group company, UK 2019). All rights reserved.About 010101 Music010101 Music is an independent record company based in the Netherlands; it started in 2011 and specialises in video game music releases.For more information visit http://www.010101-music.nl About C64Audio.comFounded in 1997, and running live events since 2001, C64Audio.com is the home of Commodore 64 tunes remade in commercial studios, and of 8-Bit Symphony.For further information, visit https://c64audio.com



