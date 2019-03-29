Oxo Alcohols Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019
This report provides in depth study of “Oxo Alcohols Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Oxo Alcohols Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Oxo Alcohols market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
The DOW Chemical Company
BASF SE
Exxonmobil Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Evonik Industries
The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited
Oxea GmbH
Ineos Oxide
LG Chem
BAX Chemicals BV
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
N-Butanol
2- Ethylhexanol
ISO Butanol
Other OXO Alcohols
By End-User / Application
Acrylates
Glycol Ethers
Acetates
Lubes
Resins
Solvents
Plasticizers
Others
