Enterprise Mobility Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 - 2024
Global Enterprise Mobility Market
Description
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.
Enterprise mobility is an approach to work in which employees can do their jobs from anywhere using a variety of devices and applications.
The market for enterprise mobility in North America is presently the dominant regional market globally. The region remains at the forefront of the global enterprise mobility market owing to the high concentration of leading vendors and high rate of adoption of technological advances across enterprises. Over the forecasting horizon as well, the enterprise mobility market in North America is expected to grow at a significant pace.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines (IBM)
Tata Consultancy Services
Accenture
Delloitte
Infosys
AT&T
Telefonica
Cisco
SAP SE
Honeywell
Verizon Communications
Wipro
Motorola Solutions
Atos
Intermec
Pricewaterhouse Coopers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Mobile Application Management (MAM)
Mobile Security Options
Mobile Content Management (MCM)
Telecom Expense Management (TEM)
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM)
1.4.3 Mobile Application Management (MAM)
1.4.4 Mobile Security Options
1.4.5 Mobile Content Management (MCM)
1.4.6 Telecom Expense Management (TEM)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 International Business Machines (IBM)
12.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.1.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Recent Development
12.2 Tata Consultancy Services
12.2.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.2.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.3 Accenture
12.3.1 Accenture Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.4 Delloitte
12.4.1 Delloitte Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.4.4 Delloitte Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Delloitte Recent Development
12.5 Infosys
12.5.1 Infosys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.6 AT&T
12.6.1 AT&T Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.6.4 AT&T Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.7 Telefonica
12.7.1 Telefonica Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
