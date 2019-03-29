Global Cakes Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cake is a form of sweet dessert that is typically baked. In its oldest forms, cakes were modifications of breads, but cakes now cover a wide range of preparations that can be simple or elaborate, and that share features with other desserts such as pastries, meringues, custards, and pies.

Globally, the North American and European economies have been the key revenue generators in the global cake market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

The global Cakes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cakes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cakes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Baking Company

Aryzta

Finsbury

Flower Foods

George Weston

Groupo Bimbo

Hillshire Brands

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Monginis

Mulino bianco

Pepperidge Farm

Tyson Foods

Yamazaki Baking

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sponge cake

Cup Cake

Dessert Cake

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Bakeries

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cakes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cakes

1.2 Cakes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cakes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sponge cake

1.2.3 Cup Cake

1.2.4 Dessert Cake

1.3 Cakes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cakes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.4 Bakeries

1.4 Global Cakes Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cakes Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cakes Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cakes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cakes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cakes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cakes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cakes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cakes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cakes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cakes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cakes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cakes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cakes Business

7.1 American Baking Company

7.1.1 American Baking Company Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 American Baking Company Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aryzta

7.2.1 Aryzta Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aryzta Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Finsbury

7.3.1 Finsbury Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Finsbury Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Flower Foods

7.4.1 Flower Foods Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Flower Foods Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 George Weston

7.5.1 George Weston Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 George Weston Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Groupo Bimbo

7.6.1 Groupo Bimbo Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Groupo Bimbo Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hillshire Brands

7.7.1 Hillshire Brands Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hillshire Brands Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hostess Brands

7.8.1 Hostess Brands Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hostess Brands Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hostess Brands

7.9.1 Hostess Brands Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hostess Brands Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 McKee Foods

7.10.1 McKee Foods Cakes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Cakes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 McKee Foods Cakes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Monginis

7.12 Mulino bianco

7.13 Pepperidge Farm

7.14 Tyson Foods

7.15 Yamazaki Baking

……………………………………………….

