Global Basketball Clothes Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Basketball Cloth is a type of uniform worn by basketball players.
In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for Basketball Clothes during the forecast period.
The global Basketball Clothes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Basketball Clothes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Basketball Clothes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Basketball Clothes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Basketball Clothes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Basketball Clothes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nike
Adidas
Under Armour
PUMA
ASICS
Point 3 Basketball
Decathlon
VF
Columbia Sportswear
New Balance
Lining
PEAK
ANTA
361 Degrees
Xtep
Hongxing Erke Group
Market size by Product
Basketball Jerseys
Basketball Hoodies
Market size by End User
Amateur
Professional
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Basketball Clothes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Basketball Clothes market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Basketball Clothes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Basketball Clothes submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Basketball Clothes are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Basketball Clothes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Basketball Clothes Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Basketball Clothes Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Basketball Jerseys
1.4.3 Basketball Hoodies
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Basketball Clothes Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Amateur
1.5.3 Professional
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Basketball Clothes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Basketball Clothes Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Basketball Clothes Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Basketball Clothes Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Basketball Clothes Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Basketball Clothes Revenue by Regions
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Nike Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Nike Basketball Clothes Products Offered
11.1.5 Nike Recent Development
11.2 Adidas
11.2.1 Adidas Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Adidas Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Adidas Basketball Clothes Products Offered
11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.3 Under Armour
11.3.1 Under Armour Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Under Armour Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Under Armour Basketball Clothes Products Offered
11.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development
11.4 PUMA
11.4.1 PUMA Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 PUMA Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 PUMA Basketball Clothes Products Offered
11.4.5 PUMA Recent Development
11.5 ASICS
11.5.1 ASICS Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 ASICS Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 ASICS Basketball Clothes Products Offered
11.5.5 ASICS Recent Development
11.6 Point 3 Basketball
11.6.1 Point 3 Basketball Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Point 3 Basketball Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Point 3 Basketball Basketball Clothes Products Offered
11.6.5 Point 3 Basketball Recent Development
11.7 Decathlon
11.7.1 Decathlon Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Decathlon Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Decathlon Basketball Clothes Products Offered
11.7.5 Decathlon Recent Development
