Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Insights 2019, Competitors, Shares and Future Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.

In this study, the market for the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) consumption divided into five geographic regions. Europe was the largest market for ANPR systems in 2017. The large market in this region can be attributed to the high adoption of intelligent transportation systems for traffic management, tolling management, law/police enforcement, and other applications.

Factors that are driving this market include the infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments on intelligent transport system (ITS), deployment of camera technologies in security and surveillance, and traffic enforcement application, and the growing usage of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles.

The global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Neology

Siemens

Elsag

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

Genetec

Bosch Security Systems

NDI Recognition Systems

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Shenzhen AnShiBao

Petards Group

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

Clearview Communications

GeoVision

NEXCOM

HTS

TagMaster

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

MAV Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cameras

Hardware

Software & Services

Segment by Application

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems

1.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cameras

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software & Services

1.3 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

1.3.3 Electronic Toll Collection

1.3.4 Car Park Management

1.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size Region



2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Business

7.1 Neology

7.1.1 Neology Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Neology Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Elsag

7.3.1 Elsag Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Elsag Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kapsch TrafficCom

7.4.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ARH

7.5.1 ARH Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ARH Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

