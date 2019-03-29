United States Gluten Free Food Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

United States Gluten Free Food Market

The United States gluten free food products market was valued at around US$ 2.7 Billion in 2018 and the market is expected to more than double by 2025. Gluten is a type of protein present in barley, wheat, rye and their derivatives or cross-breed variety. Food with gluten is the leading cause of food intolerance for consumers suffering from celiac disease, which is an autoimmune and inherited disorder. According to The National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, about 1 percent of the U.S. population (1 in 133 Americans, or about 3.19 million people) has celiac disease, but 83 percent (2.6 million people) of people with the condition aren't diagnosed. This provides an opportunity for many manufacturers to launch gluten free products. Increasing occurrences of celiac patients and growing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy diet and its importance is anticipated to fuel the gluten-free product market.

United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category

• By products segment, the gluten-free food market is dominated by bakery followed by gluten free dairy/dairy alternatives products segment.

• Meats/ meats alternatives and Desserts & ice-creams segment competes closely with each other to grab maximum share of the overall gluten free food market.

• Condiments, seasonings and spreads held nearly 10% share of the total gluten free food market in 2018.

• The growing concern regarding food allergies and intolerance among consumers is the factor driving the gluten-free prepared food market.

• Pasta & Rice accounts for least share of the overall gluten free food market.

United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channels

• Grocery stores accounted for nearly 60% of the overall gluten-free products market in 2018, on account of easy accessibility to a wide range of products under one roof.

• Independent natural or health food stores accounted for second highest share of the overall market with high prospects for rapid growth over the projected period.

• Club stores, are emerging into national forces with communication tools that are more powerful than word of mouth, owing to rapid digitalization & rapid delivery options.

• Several drug stores are offering gluten-free sections or departments pertaining to rising demand from celiac patients

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “United States Gluten Free Food Market (by Products and Distribution Channels), Mergers & Acquisitions, Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Gluten Free Food Market in United States.

This 90 Page report with 38 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 7 View Points:

1) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

2) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

3) United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category (2013 - 2025)

4) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channels (2013 - 2025)

5) Gluten Free Food Products Market - Mergers & Acquisitions

6) Gluten Free Food Products Market - Company Analysis

7) United States Gluten Free Food Market Growth Drivers & Challenges

United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category

1. Bakery Products

2. Dairy / Dairy Alternatives

3. Meats / Meats Alternatives

4. Condiments, Seasonings and Spreads

5. Desserts & Ice-Creams

6. Prepared Food

7. Pasta and Rice

8. Other Products

United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channel

1. Grocery Stores

2. Independent Natural or Health Food Store

3. Mass Merchandiser

4. Club Stores

5. Drug Stores

6. Others

United States Gluten Free Food Products Market - Key Company Analysis

1. Hain Celestial Group

2. General Mills, Inc.

3. Kellogg’s Company

4. Kraft Heinz Company

5. Chobani, LLC

Data Source

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. United States - Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

3. United States - Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

3.1 By Product Category - United States Gluten Free Food Market Share and Forecast

3.2 By Distribution Channel - United States Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast

4. United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category (2013 - 2025)

9. United States Gluten Free Food Products Market - Challenges

9.1 Gluten Free Products Are More Expensive

9.2 Some Consumers Do Not Like the Taste of Gluten-Free Products

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: United States - Gluten Free Food Products Market (Million US$), 2013 - 2018

Figure 2-2: United States - Forecast for Gluten Free Food Products Market (Million US$), 2019 - 2025

Figure 4-1: United States - Gluten Free Bakery Products Market (Million US$), 2013 - 2018

Figure 4-2: United States - Forecast for Gluten Free Bakery Products Market (Million US$), 2019 - 2025

Figure 4-3: United States - Gluten Free Dairy / Dairy Alternatives Market (Million US$), 2013 – 2018



