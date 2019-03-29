Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Enterprise Social Networking Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market

Description

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) development in United States, Europe and China.

Enterprise social networking focuses on the use of online social networks or social relations among people who share business interests and/or activities. Enterprise social networking is often a facility of enterprise social software (regarded as a primary component of Enterprise 2.0), which is essentially social software used in “enterprise” (business/commercial) contexts. It encompasses modifications to corporate intranets (referred to as social intranets) and other classic software platforms used by large companies to organize their communication, collaboration and other aspects of their intranets. Enterprise social networking is also generally thought to include the use of a standard external social networking service to generate visibility for an enterprise.

The key players covered in this study

Google, Inc.

Lithium Technologies Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce

VMware

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Vanilla Forums

Zimbra

Axero Solutions

Igloo Software

Zoho Corporation

Aurea Software Inc.

SocialText Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-demand

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

IT

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

