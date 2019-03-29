Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market
Description
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) development in United States, Europe and China.
Enterprise social networking focuses on the use of online social networks or social relations among people who share business interests and/or activities. Enterprise social networking is often a facility of enterprise social software (regarded as a primary component of Enterprise 2.0), which is essentially social software used in “enterprise” (business/commercial) contexts. It encompasses modifications to corporate intranets (referred to as social intranets) and other classic software platforms used by large companies to organize their communication, collaboration and other aspects of their intranets. Enterprise social networking is also generally thought to include the use of a standard external social networking service to generate visibility for an enterprise.
The key players covered in this study
Google, Inc.
Lithium Technologies Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc.
SAP SE
Salesforce
VMware
Cisco Systems
IBM Corporation
Vanilla Forums
Zimbra
Axero Solutions
Igloo Software
Zoho Corporation
Aurea Software Inc.
SocialText Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-demand
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
IT
Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-demand
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 IT
1.5.6 Telecom
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Healthcare
1.5.9 Education
1.5.10 Media
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google, Inc.
12.1.1 Google, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.1.4 Google, Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Google, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Lithium Technologies Inc.
12.2.1 Lithium Technologies Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.2.4 Lithium Technologies Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Lithium Technologies Inc. Recent Development
12.3 TIBCO Software Inc.
12.3.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.3.4 TIBCO Software Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TIBCO Software Inc. Recent Development
12.4 SAP SE
12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.5 Salesforce
12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.6 VMware
12.6.1 VMware Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.6.4 VMware Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 VMware Recent Development
12.7 Cisco Systems
12.7.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.7.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.8 IBM Corporation
12.8.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction
12.8.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
