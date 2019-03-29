Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Enterprise Social Networking Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 104 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) development in United States, Europe and China.

Enterprise social networking focuses on the use of online social networks or social relations among people who share business interests and/or activities. Enterprise social networking is often a facility of enterprise social software (regarded as a primary component of Enterprise 2.0), which is essentially social software used in “enterprise” (business/commercial) contexts. It encompasses modifications to corporate intranets (referred to as social intranets) and other classic software platforms used by large companies to organize their communication, collaboration and other aspects of their intranets. Enterprise social networking is also generally thought to include the use of a standard external social networking service to generate visibility for an enterprise. 

 

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3379348-global-enterprise-social-networking-esn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

 

The key players covered in this study 
Google, Inc. 
Lithium Technologies Inc. 
TIBCO Software Inc. 
SAP SE 
Salesforce 
VMware 
Cisco Systems 
IBM Corporation 
Vanilla Forums 
Zimbra 
Axero Solutions 
Igloo Software 
Zoho Corporation 
Aurea Software Inc. 
SocialText Inc. 
Microsoft Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-demand 
On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into 
BFSI 
Government 
Manufacturing 
IT 
Telecom 
Retail 
Healthcare 
Education 
Media 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3379348-global-enterprise-social-networking-esn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 On-demand 
1.4.3 On-premise 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 BFSI 
1.5.3 Government 
1.5.4 Manufacturing 
1.5.5 IT 
1.5.6 Telecom 
1.5.7 Retail 
1.5.8 Healthcare 
1.5.9 Education 
1.5.10 Media 
1.5.11 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

 ………….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Google, Inc. 
12.1.1 Google, Inc. Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.1.4 Google, Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Google, Inc. Recent Development 
12.2 Lithium Technologies Inc. 
12.2.1 Lithium Technologies Inc. Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.2.4 Lithium Technologies Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Lithium Technologies Inc. Recent Development 
12.3 TIBCO Software Inc. 
12.3.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.3.4 TIBCO Software Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 TIBCO Software Inc. Recent Development 
12.4 SAP SE 
12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development 
12.5 Salesforce 
12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development 
12.6 VMware 
12.6.1 VMware Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.6.4 VMware Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 VMware Recent Development 
12.7 Cisco Systems 
12.7.1 Cisco Systems Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.7.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development 
12.8 IBM Corporation 
12.8.1 IBM Corporation Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Introduction 
12.8.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Business (2013-2018) 
12.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development 

 ……..CONTINUED

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Feed Flavors and Sweeteners Market 2019: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Wireless Broadband Hotspot Equipments Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Saffron Tablets Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author