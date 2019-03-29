Smart Window Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Smart Window Market

The global smart window market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is pro-jected to rise at an impressive CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XX mil-lion by 2026.Smart windows or switchable glass is a glass whose light transmis-sion properties can be altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. Generally, the glass changes from translucent to transparent, by blocking some wavelengths of light to letting light pass through. This glass is made up of special glass which changes light transmittance properties. The characteristics of these glasses changes based on different ambient conditions with the help of heat voltage or light ap-plied. Smart windows do reduce costs for air conditioning, heating and lighting among others and also block UV light.

Global Smart Windows Market Dynamics:

Drivers & Restraints

The advantageous features of Smart windows such as reduction of cost for air con-ditioning, easy to clean, more durable compared to conventional glasses and also block UV light are driving the market. Moreover, these glasses are fuel efficient and have low carbon emissivity and hence these are largely incorporated in per-sonal vehicles. Demand for smart glass and windows are expected to increase in the automotive, marine, power generation, and construction sectors. Smart win-dows market is projected to grow because of the growth in construction industry, increasing automotive production, and rising investments in infrastructure pro-jects. Moreover, growth in restoration activities of commercial and residential buildings are providing adequate replacement opportunities as the current build-ings lack energy-efficient infrastructure. According to the U.S. Department of En-ergy, 25% to 35% of energy wasted in buildings is due to inefficient windows. The California Energy Commission estimates that around 40% of a typical building’s cooling requirements are due to solar heat gain through windows and smart win-dows can reduce energy needs by up to 40% by regulating the transmission of visi-ble and near-infrared light. Recently smart glasses are installed at the Bellavista Eye Clinic in Switzerland as well as the Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai.

Even the technology advancements and further researches helps in the growth of this market. For instance, in august 2017 Michael McGehee, professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University says New windows can switch from transparent to opaque and back again in under a minute—a significant improve-ment over current versions that dim to reduce cooling costs in some build-ings.These windows technology has the potential to enhance the lighting in rooms or vehicles and save about 20% in heating and cooling costs.

Global Smart Window Market - Segment Analysis:

The smart window market is segmented on the basis of application into three ma-jor segments: construction (commercial, residential), transportation, and medical applications. Of all these the automotive segment is a key end user segment for this market and is predictable to rise at a CAGR of xx% by 2026. It is primarily due to factors such as safety, design and fuel efficiency. Automotive manufacturing companies are ready to implement the smart windows technology to attain fuel efficient vehicles by reducing weight. For instance, in 2016, the new Mercedes-Benz SLC incorporated the Suspended Particle Devices (SPD) technology developed by Research Frontiers, Inc. and Daimler AG and BMW AG have installed smart glass in sunroofs and windows in their premium cars. Even increase in the sale of electric vehicles also drive automotive segment. The installation of smart glass windows in electric vehicles helps in maintaining the inner temperature of vehi-cles. By decrease in the A/C load, electric vehicles can extend their travel distance as well. For instance, from 2016 to 2017, the sales of EVs has increased by more than 57%. Also, solar panel sunroofs installed in these vehicles convert solar ener-gy from the sun into electrical energy and send the electrical energy to a battery in the motor vehicle, which is an extra advantage.

Global Smart Window Market - Competitive landscape:

Prominent players in global smart window market are Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., View Inc., Hitachi Chemicals Co., Ltd., Pleotint LLC, PPG Industries Inc., Raven brick LLC, Smart Glass International Ltd., SAGE Electrochromics Inc., Research Fron-tier Inc. , Saint Gobain S.A. and others. Product launches, partnerships and expan-sions are some of the strategies adopted by players to increase their market share. For instance, in May 2012 Saint Gobin S.A. acquired SAGE Electrochromics which is leading company in energy saving windows.

In December 2017, Pleotint LLC, has announced a distribution partnership with Portella Steel Doors and Windows, which enables the Austin, TX–based company to offer Suntuitive glass with its steel doors and windows.

Target Audience:

● Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

● Service Providers/ Buyers

● Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

● Education & Research Institutes

● Research Professionals

● Emerging Companies

● Manufacturers

