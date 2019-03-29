Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Lavender Essential Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global Lavender Essential Oil market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Lavender Essential Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lavender Essential Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Frei 
AFU 
AA Skincare 
Camenae 
NextBox 
Pretty Valley 
The Body Shop 
Mountain Rose Herb 
Healing Solutions 
Aura Cacia 
Dr Adorable 
Fabulous Frannie 
Greenhealth 
Mystic Moments 
Plant Therapy Essential Oils

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Lavandin 
Lavender Highland 
Lavender Stoechas 
Lavender Spike 
Other

Segment by Application 
Skin Care 
Aromatherapy 
Pharmaceutical 
Other

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Lavender Essential Oil Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lavender Essential Oil 
1.2 Lavender Essential Oil Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Lavender Essential Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Lavandin 
1.2.3 Lavender Highland 
1.2.4 Lavender Stoechas 
1.2.5 Lavender Spike 
1.2.6 Other 
1.3 Lavender Essential Oil Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Lavender Essential Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Skin Care 
1.3.3 Aromatherapy 
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical 
1.3.5 Other 
1.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Lavender Essential Oil Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Lavender Essential Oil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Lavender Essential Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Lavender Essential Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Lavender Essential Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Lavender Essential Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Lavender Essential Oil Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Lavender Essential Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lavender Essential Oil Business 
7.1 Frei 
7.1.1 Frei Lavender Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Lavender Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Frei Lavender Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 AFU 
7.2.1 AFU Lavender Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Lavender Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 AFU Lavender Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 AA Skincare 
7.3.1 AA Skincare Lavender Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Lavender Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 AA Skincare Lavender Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Camenae 
7.4.1 Camenae Lavender Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Lavender Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Camenae Lavender Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 NextBox 
7.5.1 NextBox Lavender Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Lavender Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 NextBox Lavender Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

wiseguyreports

