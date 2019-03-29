Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Candy Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecast

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2019

This report studies the global market size of Candy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Candy in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Candy market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Candy is a confection that features sugar as a principal ingredient. 
The prime facets influencing the growth of the global candy market are the incessantly increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and growing urbanization. The growing target consumer base and product innovation is further expected to drive the growth of the global candy market. The majority of candies are made for children and the young population. The demand is basically driven by population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Large multinational companies have a significant advantage over small and medium scale companies in terms of economies of scale in purchasing and manufacturing. 

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Candy include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Candy include 
Nestle 
DeMet’s Candy 
Mondeléz 
Mars 
Ferrara Candy 
Arcor 
August Storck 
Yildiz 
Grupo Bimbo 
Hershey 
Ferrero 
Meiji 
Perfetti Van Melle 
Haribo 
Lindt & Sprüngli 
Storck 
Yildiz 
Orion 
General Mills 
United Confectioners 
LOTTE Confectionery 
Morinaga 
Glico 
Crown Confectionery 
Cloetta

Market Size Split by Type 
Chocolate 
Sugar 
Gum 
Market Size Split by Application 
Snakes 
Cooking

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 

...

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Candy market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Candy market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Candy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 
To analyze the Candy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 
To project the value and volume of Candy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Candy Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Chocolate 
1.4.3 Sugar 
1.4.4 Gum 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Snakes 
1.5.3 Cooking 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Candy Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Candy Revenue 2016-2025 
2.1.2 Global Candy Sales 2016-2025 
2.2 Candy Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Candy Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Candy Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Nestle 
11.1.1 Nestle Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.1.4 Candy Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 DeMet’s Candy 
11.2.1 DeMet’s Candy Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.2.4 Candy Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 Mondeléz 
11.3.1 Mondeléz Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.3.4 Candy Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Mars 
11.4.1 Mars Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.4.4 Candy Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 Ferrara Candy 
11.5.1 Ferrara Candy Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.5.4 Candy Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 Arcor 
11.6.1 Arcor Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.6.4 Candy Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 
11.7 August Storck 
11.7.1 August Storck Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Description 
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.7.4 Candy Product Description 
11.7.5 Recent Development 
11.8 Yildiz 
11.8.1 Yildiz Company Details 
11.8.2 Company Description 
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.8.4 Candy Product Description 
11.8.5 Recent Development 
11.9 Grupo Bimbo 
11.9.1 Grupo Bimbo Company Details 
11.9.2 Company Description 
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.9.4 Candy Product Description 
11.9.5 Recent Development 
11.10 Hershey 
11.10.1 Hershey Company Details 
11.10.2 Company Description 
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy 
11.10.4 Candy Product Description 
11.10.5 Recent Development 
11.11 Ferrero 
11.12 Meiji 
11.13 Perfetti Van Melle 
11.14 Haribo 
11.15 Lindt & Sprüngli 
11.16 Storck 
11.17 Yildiz 
11.18 Orion 
11.19 General Mills 
11.20 United Confectioners 
11.21 LOTTE Confectionery 
11.22 Morinaga 
11.23 Glico 
11.24 Crown Confectionery 
11.25 Cloetta

Continued…..

