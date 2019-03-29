Retired Judge and Author Susan P. Baker to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan P. Baker, a retired Texas judge, is the award-winning author of eight novels and two nonfiction books, all related to the law.

Baker is the author of My First Murder, The Sweet Scent of Murder, Death of a Prince, Suggestion of Death, Ledbetter Street, UNAWARE, Texas Style Justice. Her most recent book, Murder and Madness, was published last year.

“I always liked to read mysteries when I was little,” says Baker. “I guess because my father did criminal defense work. It's just fascinating to me.”

Baker was the first woman to run for judge in Galveston County and the first to be elected. As a judge, Baker dealt with a wide range of cases in family court including juvenile murder.

“There are a lot of problems in society with families and kids,” says Baker. “I wanted to make some changes in the way things were done and try to help people.”

Baker’s father was also a judge, and though she would follow in his footsteps, Baker says deep down she always wanted to be a writer.

“My goal was to someday be able to write full time,” recalls Baker, “but I had so much stuff I was doing, projects I was starting. When you get elected to office, you not only have your full-time job, but you also have to go out and meet people and speak. Since I was the first woman to get elected, I was very much in demand for service clubs like Rotary clubs, women’s organizations, and youth groups. I was also married with kids. My focus then was the bench, but I just have this desire to write. I can't explain it.”

Baker’s first book My First Murder was actually published while she was practicing law. Published by St. Martin's Press, Baker used the book as a political tool during her first campaign in 1989, donating copies on the campaign trail.

But Baker really started focusing on getting published again after she left the bench. She found a small press in Texas that published her two nonfiction books (Murdered Judges of the 20th Century and Heart of Divorce, Advice from a Judge) and got to work.

“You don't think about the whole book,” says Baker. “You write it page by page or chapter by chapter. You pull your characters from real life. If they're tall, you make them short. If they're fat, you make them thin. If they're ugly, you make them pretty. If they're stupid you make them smart. It ends up being a totally different person.”

And with murder mystery novels Baker doesn’t just get to be the judge; she’s the jury and the executioner.

“What's fun is killing people,” laughs Baker. “If you have an enemy and you write mysteries, you can kill them in the book. I’m not the only mystery writer who does that.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Susan P. Baker in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 2nd at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on April 9th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Susan P. Baker, visit www.susanpbaker.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.