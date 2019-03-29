Rule Breaker Snacks Hits Kickstarter Goal In Under Two Hours, 200% in First Week; Eyes New Goals To Expand Product Line

Rule Breaker Snacks, creator of Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergy-Friendly, Bean-Based Treats Looks To Offer New Flavor Options with Continued Crowdfunding Success With the successful initial backing, Rule Breaker Bites are expected to hit the market by late summer 2019 in three flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie and Birthday Cake. The company is now reaching toward stretch goals, which trigger exciting new Rule Breaker Bites flavors such as Blueberry Lemonade Bites, Chocolate Espresso Bites and Chocolate Raspberry Brownie Bites.

We’re readying for the first run of Rule Breaker Bites and have more exciting things ahead! We’re hoping to meet stretch goals so we can bring more exciting flavors of Rule Breaker Bites to fans!” — Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rule Breaker Snacks ®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, bean-based treats today announces it has reached a significant milestone in its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, having doubled the initial backing goal at the one week mark. The company reached the initial goal in less than two hours after launch, triggering development of a second product line for the company, Rule Breaker Bites Created by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, the original full-size Rule Breaker Snacks have made quite a splash over the past few years. The new Rule Breaker Bites are just as they sound, luscious little bites of brownies, blondies and birthday cake that are just as perfect for snacking on right out of the pouch as they are for adding to a smoothie or sneaking into a lunchbox.“I am so very grateful to all of the fans and supporters who helped us reach our initial Kickstarter goal so quickly, they have made our new Rule Breaker Bites a reality,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We are readying our bakery for the first run of Rule Breaker Bites and have even more exciting things ahead! We are really hoping to meet our stretch goals so we can bring even more exciting flavors of Rule Breaker Bites to our fans!”Supporters and backers can learn more about the campaign, which features a range of fun and generous rewards, on the Rule Breaker Snacks Kickstarter campaign page . The company is now reaching toward stretch goals, which trigger exciting new Rule Breaker Bites flavors such as Blueberry Lemonade Bites, Chocolate Espresso Bites and Chocolate Raspberry Brownie Bites.With the successful initial backing, Rule Breaker Bites are expected to hit the market by late summer 2019 in three flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie and Birthday Cake. As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, new Bites are:• 100% plant-based (vegan)• Gluten-Free• Nut-free and great for school• Dairy-Free• Certified Kosher• Certified Non-GMO• Preservative-Free• First ingredient – chickpeas!For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.About Rule Breaker SnacksRule Breaker Snacks® are delicious bean-based treats (chickpeas are the first ingredient!). Packed with protein and fiber and lower in sugar, Rule Breaker Snacks are gluten-free, vegan (100% plant-based), non-GMO, nut-free and allergy-friendly. They are available online and at select retail locations. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.



