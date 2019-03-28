FXDD Boosts International Recognition Through Motorsports Sponsorship

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FXDD is a major player in the forex industry providing exceptional offerings to international clients including intuitive platforms, 24-hour access to trading markets, and exceptional customer service. Through motorsports sponsorship, they’ve built a positive global reputation and a loyal client base of forex brokers.The forex trading industry-leader FXDD maintains a global presence thanks to its outstanding platforms and international sponsorships. Pioneering the approach to motorsports partnerships, FXDD launched its first international sponsorship in 2011 with Red Bull Racing, the 2010 Formula One Constructors Championship winning team. Together, the partners went on to compete in the FIA Formula One (F1) World Championship.The F1 Championship is the highest class of single-seater auto racing sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and has served as one of the premier international races since beginning in 1950. The race is dependent on a certain “formula” of vehicle and engine, and is a technology-driven sport much in the same way that forex is a technology-driven industry.The motorsports arena often reflects a demographic that aligns with forex brokers’ target audiences. Sponsoring motorsports teams has enabled brokers to market their brands to an international audience with common interests in activities such as sports and trading. The F1 Championship is an especially wise investment for FXDD as it attracts over 400 million international followers that reflect their target market. Through the partnership with Red Bull Racing, FXDD engaged with an international client base and generated worldwide business in new markets."The incredible energy and cutting technology of F1 parallel FXDD's innovation in the global Forex market resulting in a terrific fit between the two entities," said Joseph Botkier current CEO of FXDD.During the F1 Championship, FXDD’s logo appeared on the RB6 cars, the racing suits of both drivers, and the Red Bull Racing team uniform--broadcasting the company during a high-volume, internationally syndicated competition.“[FXDD] is a very proactive and dynamic organization and the fast-moving, data-intensive world of online foreign currency trading is a good fit for Red Bull Racing and Formula One,” said Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.In the past, FXDD demonstrated their sponsorship success when they partnered with the New York Rangers NHL team and Madison Square Garden in November of 2009. The partnership with Red Bull, however, was a milestone in the FXDD legacy as it was their first international sponsorship. After a highly successful initial partnership, Red Bull and FXDD secured a second year of competition, their team valued at a million dollars for the season.Later, FXDD paired up with team AIM Autosport (winners of the Grand Am Rolex Sports Car Series) for a season-long campaign in pursuit of the 2012 Rolex Series GT Championship. 2010 GT Champions Emil Assentato and Jeff Segal made up the FXDD-sponsored team in a factory-built Ferrari 458 Italia GT Grand Am. It demonstrated another proper partnership that benefited both parties on a global scale.“We are very proud to partner with a team that exemplifies the precision and dedication we provide to our clients every day,” said emil assentato, FXDD Chairman of the Board.“FXDD prudent decision to partner with Redbull Fi Racing Team during the period of 2010-2012 was vindicated as Redbull went on to win both Constructions and Drivers championships duiring that time displaying scintillating speed and accuracy throughout”. said Joseph Botkier FXDD CEO.To this day, FXDD continues expanding its borders and world clientele by partnering with and sponsoring international motorsports teams in a variety of distinguished races.



