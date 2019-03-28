Top 5 Commonly Asked Chemical Peel Questions Answered By Dr. Ernest Roman

What is it, does it hurt, can I benefit from a chemical peel? Dr. Ernest Roman explains the ins and outs of this popular skin treatment

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re wondering whether this season is the time to invest in yourself and get a chemical peel, Ernest T. Roman M.D . answers the most common questions on chemical peels and whether they’re right for you.What exactly is a chemical peel?The words “chemical peel” may not sound like a pleasant day at a spa, but a chemical peel can improve the appearance of the skin on the face, neck or hands, according to Dr. Ernest Roman . In this process, a chemical solution is applied to the skin, causing the skin to exfoliate and peel off. Once the top layer of skin peels off, the new, fresh skin beneath is typically smoother and less wrinkled, causing a glowing, fresh-faced look.What skin conditions can a chemical peel help improve?There are multiple conditions that can benefit from a chemical peel, as recommended at Dr. Ernest Roman Facial Esthetics. These include wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, crow’s feet, sun-damaged skin, blackheads, dull skin, rough texture, acne and other scars and hyperpigmentation. Those with specific skin concerns should consult a dermatologist to ensure a chemical peel is the best fit for them. “Though almost anyone’s skin can benefit from the brightening effect of a chemical peel, they are particularly effective in addressing aging and damaged skin,” said Dr. Ernest Roman.Are there any complications I should be aware of before having a chemical peel?After a chemical peel, the new skin will be more sensitive to the sun temporarily, so wearing a high SPF is advised. In rare cases, complications can include temporary change in skin color, scarring and cold sores. “To avoid complications, patients should speak with their doctor to learn how to minimize them and ensure the best result possible,” said Ernest T. Roman M.D. Do chemical peels hurt?Because of the word “chemical,” one of the most common questions is whether this treatment will cause pain. Fortunately, chemical peels do not hurt. Tightness or a tingling sensation are normal, but the feeling is not extreme. It is advised to take precautions with the skin after a chemical peel, since it is more sensitive than usual. Therefore, it is important not to exfoliate the skin for 48 hours after a chemical peel and to take care to hydrate and avoid direct sun exposure.How should I choose where to get a chemical peel?Make sure you know what you want and what your skin concerns are before making your appointment. Then, look for someone who is skilled in addressing that particular concern. Ask friends for recommendations or look for doctors who are well-reviewed online. Look for a doctor with excellent experience. Dr. Ernest Roman is board certified in facial aesthetics and is a lead instructor for basic and advanced aesthetics for Empire Medical Center. He has trained more than 5,000 physicians in aesthetics in the U.S. and abroad. Years of experience practicing and teaching these treatments set a doctor apart and signal they have the experience necessary to make your chemical peel work with your skin.



