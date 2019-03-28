Jeffery Steven Stone of Eurasian Capital addresses IPO announcement from genome editing company Precision BioSciences, Inc.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A genome editing company which develops therapeutic products in the United States, Precision BioSciences, Inc. offers a genome editing platform designed and intended to cure cancers and genetic disorders, in addition to a further segment which develops food and nutritional products. Here, Jeffery Steven Stone of Eurasian Capital reveals more about the organization's upcoming initial public offering, scheduled to take place this week."Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its groundbreaking proprietary genome editing platform, known as 'ARCUS,'" reveals investment expert Jeffery Steven Stone, a veteran of New York City's Wall Street for more than three decades, today with Eurasian Capital.He continues, "At Precision BioSciences, they leverage ARCUS in the development of their product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases, and to create healthy and sustainable food and agricultural solutions."Precision BioSciences' therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T-cell immunotherapy which recognizes and kills cancer cells, including PBCAR0191, a CAR T-cell therapy designed to target tumors in cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to the company, as well as a number of further therapies designed to target the tumor antigens. The genome editing company also boasts a food segment which develops food and nutritional products, and so-called pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate which, they say, could be integrated into breeding programs and used in producing new crop varieties.The North Carolina-based organization is seeking estimated proceeds of $126.4 million, Stone reveals, with shares offered at a price range of between $15.00 and $17.00 each. Currently in registration, the Precision BioSciences, Inc. IPO deal date is set for Thursday, March 28, 2019."We are currently hearing chatter," adds Eurasian Capital's Jeffery Steven Stone, wrapping up, "that this deal is well over-subscribed, and could price higher than estimates suggest."Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T-cell modifications, and a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Jeffery Steven Stone is a senior partner at New York City-based Eurasian Capital, LLC, responsible for trading the firm's proprietary capital and corporate finance platform. Further to overseeing the organization's selection analysis and daily investment affairs, Stone's principal activities entail utilizing aplatform of hedging strategies including quantitative-driven swing trading, covered call writing, and pair trading activity.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. THIS IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.