Apollo Med Innovations and National Institute of Medical Aesthetics (NIMA) Announce a PDO Thread Training Partnership

Apollo Med Innovations announces it has entered into a partnership agreement with the NIMA to add its PDO thread training to NIMA’s high quality offerings.

NIMA is committed to providing quality education to the medical community and has explored expanding into PDO threads and with Apollo found the right combination of curriculum, partner and product.” — Moises Chacon, NIMA VP - Professional Programs

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, LLC (Apollo) is proud to announce that it has entered into a partnership agreement with the National Institute of Medical Aesthetics (NIMA) to add its Master PDO thread training curriculum to NIMA’s high quality education offerings.

“We take our commitment to providing quality education to the medical community extremely seriously and have looked at expanding into PDO threads the past couple of years but were waiting for the right combination of curriculum, partner and product which we have found with Apollo” said Moises Chacon, VP - Professional Programs, NIMA, “We were able to witness firsthand the superior patient outcomes achieved with Miracu PDO threads and this extensive hands-on training. We are excited to offer this course to our valued base of practitioners.”

“We are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with NIMA, a recognized leader in the aesthetic education space. This partnership will allow us to jointly expand the reach of the Master PDO thread training curriculum” said Randy Wright, CEO, Apollo Med Innovations, “NIMA has proven throughout the years to be dedicated to providing medical professionals with the best combination of quality education and cutting edge procedures that lead to superior patient efficacy. These are the same values we share at Apollo.”

The Master PDO Thread training program is designed to provide doctors, medical practitioners and leading aesthetic practices with both an extensive hands-on education as well as a didactic session focused on the value and efficacy of Miracu PDO thread procedures and patient diagnostic techniques. Attendees will gain a broad educational foundation in PDO threads lead by some of the world’s most experienced and trusted doctors with a ratio of no less than 1 doctor trainer for every 5 attendees. This Master class is designed to provide attendees with enough hands-on experience (the average attendee works on multiple models and places hundreds of threads) to feel comfortable adding Miracu PDO threads as a meaningful part of their practice.

The NIMA Master PDO Thread Training Schedule for the next few months is as follows:

• Las Vegas, NV – May 3-4

• Salt Lake City, UT – May 31 and June 1

Future dates will be announced shortly.

This Master PDO thread training curriculum utilizes Miracu PDO threads exclusively. Miracu FDA-cleared PDO threads are tangibly superior in a number of ways that lead to improved patient outcomes and comfort. The Miracu PDO thread advantages include: a thinner needle outer shell wall which leads to a more flexible needle and less tissue trauma, Miracu barbed threads are molded not scored leading to superior tensile strength and Miracu threads have the widest variety and selection of threads providing the right thread for each procedure. In addition, Miracu barbed threads are individually packaged ensuring sterility and less waste for the practitioner.

About Apollo Med Innovations

Apollo Med Innovations, LLC is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and aesthetic industries. Apollo Med’s product suite includes micro-needling devices and supplies, Miracu PDO threads, diode and multi-platform lasers, cryotherapy devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo Med is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo Med is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.

About National Institute of Medical Aesthetics

NIMA (National Institute of Medical Aesthetics) is the nation’s leading provider of medical aesthetics education, offering a broad array of aesthetic and professional certification courses including: master esthetics, cosmetic laser, cosmetic injections, skin treatment/therapy, pro makeup and facial cosmetics, advanced waxing, nails, and business development. In business for over a decade, NIMA currently provides training in seven locations and operates fifteen medspas across the western U.S. Courses are accredited and founded on first-hand knowledge of industry best-practices for efficacy and safety. NIMA’s team of medical aesthetics experts offer an unparalleled educational experience for its students. The Institute’s courses have helped thousands of technicians, business owners, and physicians achieve greater clinical results and maximize the success of their practices. From more information on NIMA, visit our website at www.nima.edu.

For more information contact:

Name: Randy Wright

Phone: 844.698.4782

Email: randy@apollomedinnovations.com

Name: Moises Chacon

Phone: 844.899.6462

Email: mchacon@nima.edu



