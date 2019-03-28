CARS Cooperative Partners with asTech® providing Vehicle Diagnostic and Calibration Services to Members

CARS is helping members properly diagnose and repair today and tomorrows ADAS equipped vehicles.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --CONTACT INFORMATION:Ameerah Saineasaine@ astech .com469-298-8990CARS Cooperative Partners with asTech® to Offer Vehicle Diagnostic and Calibration Services to its MembersMarch 26, 2019: CARS Cooperative today announced it has partnered with Repairify, Inc., the makers of the patented asTech® diagnostic device offering vehicle diagnostic and calibration services to its more than 700 locations in the United States.Through this preferred partnership, CARS Cooperative members will be able to offer customers and insurance partners vehicle electronics diagnostic and calibration services for pre-repair and post-repair conditions.asTech’s diagnostic, calibration solutions and technical support team of ASE Certified and OEM trained technicians enables real-time collaboration, utilizing only OEM factory scan tools to diagnose and perform repairs efficiently.“At asTech®, we protect people’s lives by ensuring proper repair of automotive electronic systems,” said Frank Terlep Senior Vice President, Global Innovation. Terlep added, “By partnering with asTech®, CARS Coop members will get access to the latest tools, technologies, and techniques required to properly diagnose and repair today’s and tomorrow’s ADAS equipped vehicles.”Mr. Antypas continued, “Our third offering is our Mobile Services. We dispatch mobile technicians to assist and perform more complicated repair services that cannot be performed by our remote service technician. Lastly, our calibration services are performed remotely or on-site by an asTech technician.”“Vehicle technology is becoming more advanced, as this happens repair processes do the same…We want our members to have access to the proper technology and tools needed to deliver the highest quality vehicle repairs and meet the standards of their insurance partners.”, said Matt Boyles Ph.D., CARS Executive Director.About asTech®Founded in 2010, asTech® is a leading provider of vehicle diagnostic repair solutions to the collision repair industry. The Company provides remote and in-shop automotive electronic services using its patented asTech® device, performed by ASE-Certified Technicians using only OEM factory tools. The Company also offers Mobile level two diagnostic and Calibration repair services in select metropolitan markets. asTech® provides real-time repair assistance to over 5,000 repair facilities and shop technicians worldwide.For More Information Please Visit:astech.comAbout CARSCARS is a stock-issuing business cooperative that brings collision repair facilities together with vendors and suppliers to gain discounts, rebates, rewards and training on products and services used in their shops. CARS is a member-shareholder based National Organization serving the Collision Industry since 1992. CARS shareholders represent the best Automotive Collision Shops and related businesses throughout the United States, working together as a cooperative.For More Information Please Visit: www.cars.coop

