RFID4U Releases 'TagMatiks AT - Lite ' To Speedup RFID Enabled Asset Tracking

RFID4U Releases TagMatiks Asset Tracking Lite – A lightweight, yet feature rich system designed to simplify RFID enabled asset tracking.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RFID4U, a global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions provider, today announced that it has released a new module as part of its TagMatiks platform called TagMatiks Asset Tracking (AT) Lite. The application is a lightweight version of the enterprise asset tracking module, designed to jump start an RFID based asset tracking initiative.The solution is available as a standalone Windows application for easy installation & setup. The software provides the ability to connect to a RFID handheld scanner for data collection. Key features include:• Quick Checkout & Check-in – Leverage the accompanying RFID handhelds to conduct simple and easy checkouts and check-ins of assets. Annotate due dates to pull reporting of overdue items.• Guide Cycle Counts – Use an RFID handheld to do a quick guided cycle count to able determine any variances. The system will reported back expected, matched, missing, and misplaced assets. Run a report after completing the inventory to further analyze the data.• Streamlined RFID Tagging – Take advantage of pre-printed, pre-encoded TagMatiks labels and on-metal tags to quickly pair to assets.According to Archit Dua, Director, Strategic Development at RFID4U, “When you’re starting off with an RFID based asset tracking software, it’s a lot easier to start out simple and prove out your use case. TagMatiks AT Lite provides the ability to quickly install the entire system onto most Windows laptops, computers and tablets. With this, you cut out of a lot the friction required to get your project rolling so you can focus on the benefits RFID brings to the table.”TagMatiks AT Lite also has a one click migration to the full-fledged version of TagMatiks AT so as a user, you don’t have to worry about data migration or efforts already invested in tagging your assets. All your data, images and reports will be ready to use in the full, enterprise version.Archit added “Another key benefit of TagMatiks AT Lite is the extensive RFID device support offered. Users have the ability to choose from the best of RFID handhelds available in the market place.”More information about TagMatiks AT Lite can be found on RFID4U’s website About RFID4URFID4U is a global provider of RFID, AIDC and mobility solutions. As part of the company’s offerings, it provides customers solutions leveraging its RFID platform, TagMatiks across verticals including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, as well as Supply Chain and Logistics. Established in 1999, RFID4U is the world’s most prominent RFID training firm and also provides RFID solutions through its eCommerce front, RFID4UStore.com



