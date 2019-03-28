Global Sports Analytics Market To Reach $3.26B USD with 41.3% CAGR by 2023

Global Sports Analytics Market was valued at US$ 0.41 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.26 Bn by 2023 end, growing at CAGR of 41.3% during 2018 to 2023.

DUBLIN, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports analytics is primarily being used in monitoring and analyzing the individual players and also the entire team by allowing the team managers and staff members to make the structured decisions for improving the overall performance. With the use of the predictive models, sports analytics can make forecasts about the players or the team such as which team/player is expected to win in which season, highest ticket selling season, and factors that help in increasing the fan base. Sports analytics has become an important part for most of the global sporting events, with various leading sports federations such as NFL, UEFA, and other organizations such as Manchester United and MLB are using sports analytics solutions for improving customer engagement with the sponsors and to expand their fan base.Sports analytics is widely being adopted in evaluating team performance, scouting, and strategic planning of game. Moreover, the market has grown to various aspects in the business also. This is primarily due to the increasing number of wearable technologies and sensors that are being integrated in the games and in identifying the customer touch points. The data that is being collected will be further used in injury prevention, team performance analysis, revenue generation through ticket and merchandising, understanding fan behavior, and in creating strategic marketing plans. The Global Sports Analytics Market is witnessing growth due to the growing need for sports organizations to analyze and gain insights on and off-field data that is being gathered from various sources.Get sample copy of Global Sports Analytics Market report at: https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/1616922/sports-analytics-full-report-market Recent Developments in the Global Sports Analytics Market:Application: In January 2017, IBM joins Boston-based Company Sports Innovation Lab as a founding partner. This innovation will help the company to deliver technological solutions that provide insight related to the sports and fitness industry. IBM and Tennis Australia have united to add IBM SlamTracker analytics into the Australian Open tournament application to offer real-time information about the player on mobile devices.America: In September 2017, Opta Sports has announced a five year agreement with LaLiga. This agreement is for the expansion of the global data availability on Spanish football competitions. The deal aims to broaden the availability of data from one of the world’s highest profile football leagues, LaLiga and Perform Group through the creation of the LaLiga Official Data Centre. This partnership is aimed at facilitating LaLiga’s innovation across broadcast graphics and production workflows and developing digital data visualizations, fantasy and gaming concepts, as well as performance data analytics.MIT Sloan: In January 2019, MIT Sloan launches sports analytics podcast. MIT Sloan Management Review has launched "Counterpoints", a new sports analytics podcast. The podcast offers sports fans and professionals an inside perspective on what drives teams’ performance on and off the field.Enquire more about this Global Sports Analytics Market report at: https://inforgrowth.com/enquiry/1616922/sports-analytics-full-report-market Key Questions Answered in the Report:• What is the market value of the overall market and its segments?• What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?• Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?• What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market and how are they expected to impact the market?• What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?• What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?• Who are the key market players and their key competitors?• Who are the key market players at different stages of the value chain?• What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in the market?• How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness, and market capitalization?• How financially strong are the key players in the market (on the basis of revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?• What are the recent trends in the market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)Market Players Analyzed and Profiled during the study:The key players operating in the Global Sports Analytics Market are Tableau Software Inc., Stats LLC, SAS Institute Inc., Catapult Group International Ltd, TruMedia Network, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Opta Sports, and Sportsradar AG, and others.Browse More Industry Intelligence Content on Global Sports Analytics Market at: https://inforgrowth.com/report/1616922/sports-analytics-full-report-market Related Reports on Sports Analytics Market:About InForGrowth:We are a market-intelligence company formed with the objective of providing clients access to the most relevant and accurate research content for their growth needs. At InForGrowth, we understand Research requirements and help our clients in taking informed business critical decisions. 