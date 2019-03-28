Cryocoolers Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Cryocoolers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

The global Cryocoolers market is valued at 907.69 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1308.17 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on Cryocoolers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cryocoolers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Thales cryogenics

AIM

Brooks Automation, Inc

Cryomech, Inc

Ricor – Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems

Cobham

DH Industries

Sunpower, Inc

RIX Industries

Lihan Cryogenics

Advanced Research Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

China

Europe

Japan

India

RoA

RoW

Segment by Type

Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers

Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers

Stirling Cryocoolers

Joule-Thomson Cryocoolers

Brayton Cryocoolers

Others

Segment by Application

Military

Electronics

Energy

Space

Research and Development

Other

Table of Contents

1 Cryocoolers Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cryocoolers 1

1.2 Cryocoolers Segment by Types 1

1.2.1 Global Cryocoolers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 3

1.2.2 Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers 4

1.2.3 Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers 4

1.2.4 Stirling Cryocoolers 5

1.2.5 Joule-Thomson Cryocoolers 5

1.2.6 Brayton Cryocoolers 6

1.3 Cryocoolers Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Global Cryocoolers Consumption Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 7

1.3.2 Military 8

1.3.3 Electronics 8

1.3.4 Energy 9

1.3.5 Research and Development 9

1.3.6 Space 10

1.4 Global Cryocoolers Market by Regions 10

1.4.1 Global Cryocoolers Market Size by Regions 11

1.4.2 North America Cryocoolers Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 11

1.4.3 Europe Cryocoolers Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.4.4 China Cryocoolers Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.4.5 Japan Cryocoolers Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 13

1.5 Global Cryocoolers Market Size 13

1.5.1 Global Cryocoolers Revenue (2013-2025). 13

1.5.2 Global Cryocoolers Production (2013-2025) 14

2 Global Cryocoolers Market Competition by Manufacturers 15

2.1 Global Cryocoolers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 15

2.2 Global Cryocoolers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 17

2.3 Global Cryocoolers Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 18

2.4 Manufacturers Cryocoolers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 20

2.5 Cryocoolers Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.5.1 Cryocoolers Market Concentration Rate 21

2.5.2 Cryocoolers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 22

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

...

7 Global Cryocooler Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 47

7.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries 47

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 47

7.1.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 47

7.1.2.1 Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers 48

7.1.2.2 Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers 49

7.1.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 50

7.1.4 Contact Information 50

7.2 RIX Industries 50

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 51

7.2.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 51

7.2.3 RIX Industries Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 53

7.2.4 Contact Information 53

7.3 Brooks Automation, Inc 53

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 53

7.3.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 54

7.3.3 Brooks Automation, Inc Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 55

7.3.4 Contact Information 55

7.4 Sunpower, Inc 55

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 55

7.4.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 56

7.4.3 Sunpower, Inc Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 57

7.4.4 Contact Information 57

7.5 Cryomech, Inc 58

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 58

7.5.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 58

7.5.2.1 Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers 59

7.5.2.2 Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers 60

7.5.3 Cryomech, Inc Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 60

7.5.4 Contact Information 61

7.6 Advanced Research Systems, Inc 61

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 61

7.6.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 62

7.6.3 Advanced Research Systems, Inc Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 62

7.6.4 Contact Information 63

7.7 DH Industries 63

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 63

7.7.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 64

7.7.3 DH Industries Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 65

7.7.4 Contact Information 65

7.8 Thales cryogenics 65

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 65

7.8.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 66

7.8.2.1 Stirling Cryocoolers 66

7.8.2.2 Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers 67

7.8.3 Thales cryogenics Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 67

7.8.4 Contact Information 68

7.9 Ricor – Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems 68

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 68

7.9.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 69

7.9.3 Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 70

7.9.4 Contact Information 70

7.10 Cobham 70

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 70

7.10.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 71

7.10.3 Cobham Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 72

7.10.4 Contact Information 72

7.11 AIM 72

7.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 72

7.11.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 73

7.11.3 AIM Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 74

7.11.4 Contact Information 75

7.12 Lihan Cryogenics 75

7.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Sales Area 75

7.12.2 Cryocooler Product Types, Application and Specification 76

7.12.3 Lihan Cryogenics Cryocooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017 and 2018) 76

7.12.4 Contact Information 77

