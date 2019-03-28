Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Automotive Metallic Brake Pads -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car's tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.

Brake pads are often described as brake linings or brake shoes and when applied to the brake rotors or drums, respectively, with a mix of hydraulic and mechanical force, supply the friction to safely bring the car to a halt. Brake pads are usually used in disc brake setups within a hydraulic brake caliper and are squeezed versus the brake disc, or rotor in order to stop the car when using the brakes.

Note: In the report, one unit Brake Pads represents two pieces Brake Pads.

As we can see from the past few years, the brake pads industry has developed rapidly for many years and the technology is mature. The key manufacturers mainly distribute in USA, Europe and Japan regions, where the automobile industry is quite developed. And the manufacturers’ bases are located all over the world. Some key manufactures have their own brake pads brands, and manufactures brake pads products for the auto maker and the leading brake pad producers as OEM. The key OEM producer includes Federal Mogul, Bosch, ITT Corporation, TRW Automotive, Nisshinbo Group Company, and Akebono etc.

In China, the brake pad industry also developed rapidly and leaded the world brake pads markets. There are over three hundred manufacturers located in the developed areas of China. Some manufacturers make brake pads products for the global leading producers as an OEM. At the same time, the leading manufacturers have built their factories in China, such as Federal Mogul, Bosch, Nisshinbo Group Company etc.

The global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Metallic Brake Pads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Metallic Brake Pads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BOSCH

Federal Mogul

TRW

Nisshinbo Group Company

Akebono

MAT Holdings

Delphi Automotive

ITT Corporation

Sangsin Brake

Sumitomo

Hitachi Chemical

ATE

BREMBO

ADVICS

Acdelco

Brake Parts Inc

ICER

Fras-le

EBC Brakes

ABS Friction

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Shangdong xinyi

SAL-FER

Hunan BoYun

Double Link

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Segment by Application

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

