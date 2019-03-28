Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Industry

Description

Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged. The main types of solar charge controllers in this report covered MPPT and PWM.

Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged. The main types of solar charge controllers in this report covered MPPT and PWM. Off-grid PV power generation system is widely used in remote mountainous area, area and island without electricity, communication base station and other application places, etc. Distributed PV off-grid generation system is the PV power generating system which install in the roof. Distributed PV generation system can be installed in any place with sunshine, including ground, The top of the buildings, side elevation, balcony etc. especially used in schools, hospitals, shopping malls, villas, houses, factories, enterprises and institutions roof, carport, bus stop. The system is generally composed of PV array, solar charge controller, battery, off-grid inverter, dc load and ac load, etc.

The global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Wuhan Wanpeng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PWM Type

MPPT Type

Segment by Application

Industrial & Commercial

Residential & Rural Electrification

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers

1.2 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PWM Type

1.2.3 MPPT Type

1.3 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial & Commercial

1.3.3 Residential & Rural Electrification

1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Business

7.1 Phocos

7.1.1 Phocos Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Phocos Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Morningstar

7.2.1 Morningstar Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Morningstar Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Steca

7.4 Shuori New Energy

7.5 Beijing Epsolar

7.6 OutBack Power

7.7 Remote Power

7.8 Victron Energy

7.10 Renogy

7.11 Specialty Concepts

7.12 Sollatek

7.13 Blue Sky Energy

7.14 Wuhan Wanpeng

Continued...

